10 WWE stars who resemble Game of Thrones characters: Hyper Countdown!

By: Rohit VH
Game of Thrones character, The Night King
Bengaluru, October 27: We grow to resemble a character that stretches our imagination to the great depth and in them, we try to discover an ideal self that fills our core. The resemblance is almost everywhere and if we care to look deep enough, we can find many knots of surprises that are asking us to unwind.

Here are such surprises and resemblance from the ring of WWE to the Game of Thrones Characters. The Top 10 List Go as As Below!

#10. Roman Reigns & Khal Drogo

The Big Dog Over The Horseman!
The first class powerhouse, Roman Reigns fits the ghost of the warrior leader of a vast tribe of horseman in Essos.

#9. Gregor Clegane & Kane

The Mountains That Ride!
The red blood eyes and the face covered with a mask; who else is better to put the same aura as the mountain that rides!

#8. Lord Varys & Paul Heyman

Looks Says It All!
They are clever and most skilled manipulators. They both pledged to protect their king/clients from uneven threats.

#7. Arya & Chris Jericho

They Both Got Their List
The man of 1,004 holds and the one who says 'a girl has no name', both have their list and both are enigmatic and both possess the Lionheart to conquer their enemies.

#6. Stephanie McMahon & Cersei Lannister

Hail Queen of Queens!
Stephanie & Cersei, both born under the right star to rule the kingdom! Top on that, they are the only daughters of their parents!

#5. Triple H & Jaime Lannister

King of Kings Over the Kingslayer!
The Game and Jaime, both are second or third most important persons under their church and both have the charisma to rise to the top, even when they are put in worst conditions.

#4. Joffrey Baratheon & Seth Rollins

Politics & The Architect!
They are made of aberration and cunning trait. Both made to the throne or title with the help of guardian angels, who ranked five and six in this countdown!

#3. Daenerys Targaryen & Charlotte Flair

The Silver Queen starting Women's Revolution!
Daenerys & Charlotte, both started the women's revolution and both are eager for their throne/title and both are looking forward to ruling their kingdom.

#2. Jon Snow & John Cena

The Prototype of the King in the North!
The face of the WWE and The White Wolf, both know how to conquer and when to conquer hearts. Both are kind and benevolent towards their kingdom!

#1. Undertaker & The Night King

He Is Coming For All!
With the horror gothic, both are dangerous and mysterious. They may both come for all! But, would The Undertaker Return?

Story first published: Friday, October 27, 2017, 10:29 [IST]
POLLS