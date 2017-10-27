10 WWE stars who resemble Game of Thrones characters: Hyper Countdown!

Bengaluru, October 27: We grow to resemble a character that stretches our imagination to the great depth and in them, we try to discover an ideal self that fills our core. The resemblance is almost everywhere and if we care to look deep enough, we can find many knots of surprises that are asking us to unwind.

Here are such surprises and resemblance from the ring of WWE to the Game of Thrones Characters. The Top 10 List Go as As Below!