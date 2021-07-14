5 iconic moments when WWE fans took center stage

While WWE last hosted an event with a live crowd in March 2020 with the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, a crowd-less arena has not stopped WWE from entertaining its fans through its spectacular digital crowd experience- Thunderdome. But nothing like witnessing it up close and personal, right?

Major Spoiler on John Cena's WWE return and Money in the Bank title match

Well, the wait is finally over. For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE fans are returning to shows. Viewers in India will witness the return of fans to their screens starting with SmackDown on July 16, Money in the Bank pay-per-view on July 18, and Raw on July 19.

With less than a week to go on the return of fans to the arena, here's a taste of the top 5 iconic moments where fans took center stage:

#1 RAW November 2016 - Charlotte Flair at Glasgow

For a brief period, the crowd at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow managed to take control of the show. This happened during a segment when all five members of the brand's team in the women's traditional tag-team match at the Survivor Series, came together in the same ring. Charlotte Flair engaged in a war of words with the audience as she was in the middle of her segment on RAW, when fans steered in another direction. Since Bayley was the overwhelming crowd favourite, the fans kept chanting her name, during the segment.

#2 An end to The Undertaker's winning streak

In a surprising turn of events, legendary star The Undertaker, suffered a blowing end to his successful WrestleMania winning streak that rendered shock waves amid fans and startled them to a great extent as many had a perception that his triumphant victories would never be broken.

Brock Lesnar brought an alarming end to the iconic winning streak at one of the largest PPVs of the year - The Undertaker had won 21 matches in the past. Fans were in a state of despair and left shocked at his defeat.

#3 Post WrestleMania 29 | RAW - Sheamus Vs Randy Orton

The Shield's victory over fellow WWE Superstars Sheamus and Randy Orton was a surprise and created a long-lasting impact. Randy Orton and Sheamus went head-to-head post WrestleMania, and fans expressed their disdain as the feud continued. The reaction of the fans to the match incited anger and frustration as Orton's temper flared up backstage. The reaction of the crowd after WrestleMania was discussed for days on end.

#4 The overwhelming defeat of Randy Orton at the hands of Jinder Mahal

The 2017 WWE Backlash saw the underdog Jinder Mahal clinch victory against Orton who repeatedly made reference to the titles he has won in the past. A fired-up Mahal engaged in a heated brawl with Orton as the match gained momentum. Mixed reactions were received by fans as they quickly took to Twitter to express their shock, fury, and praises at this instance. A stunning display of moves by the Maharaja to overthrow Orton certainly had the fans divided with their opinions.

#5 The Astonishing Return of Hall of Famer Edge at Royal Rumble 2020

Edge made a surprising return to the arena after 9 years as he graced the Royal Rumble with his powerful presence. Fans were hysterical and delighted to see the beloved star enter the ring and eliminate Randy Orton and AJ styles among a few competitors. His action-packed return had a major impact on fans as they turned to social media to express their shock upon seeing him.

