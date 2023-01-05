AEW Dynamite: Adam Page’s return match set; Saraya’s tag partner revealed for January 11

A former AEW World Heavyweight Champion will make his return to action on this occasion. Adam Page who hasn't competed in a match since suffering a concussion during a match against Jon Moxley on October 18, 2022, of Dynamite is set to make a return.

"The Hangman" will return to in-ring action in the next edition of Dynamite. Page provided good news on his medical condition during the latest Dynamite episode after which his in-ring return was announced. Interestingly, he will face his last match opponent Jon Moxley.

In another big match announced for the upcoming episode, Bryan Danielson will take on Konosuke Takeshita as he is determined to become the new number-one contender to MJF's AEW World Championship. Bryan challenged MJF in a one-hour Iron Man match at Revolution.

Plus, The Elite will take on Death Triangle in the seventh and final match of their Best of Seven Series for the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship, next week on Dynamite. At present, the scores are even for both sides.

In another major match booked for the show, former WWE Divas Champion Paige, now known as Saraya will feature in a tag team match that will mark her second-only match since making her in-ring return at AEW Full Gear in November 2022.

During Dynamite, Saraya, Toni Storm, and Hikaru Shida sat down with Renee Paquette for an interview session where Saraya said that she was sitting next to the best wrestler in the world, that's Toni Storm while also noting that she will be her tag partner.

Her decision surprised both Renee and Shida as they alongside the fans assumed that a surprise would be there in this announcement. Whether or not the lineup changes, currently it stands, Saraya and Storm taking on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

The January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. The stacked match card for the night goes as follows:

- Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite - Match Seven in Best-of-Seven Series for the AEW World Trios Championship

- Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley

- JungleHOOK (Jungle Boy and HOOK) vs. Lee Moriarty and Big Bill

- Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

- Saraya and Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

As for this week's taped Rampage edition set for January 6, the lineup stands as follows:

- Blackpool Combat Club vs. Top Flight

- Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegade Twins

- Perro Peligroso in action

- The House of Black in a promo segment