AEW Dynamite: Saraya’s next match and Rampage card announced

It's been announced that Saraya will compete in her second AEW match when the promotion hosts their weekly episode of Dynamite from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California on January 11.

The match was set up on the latest episode of Dynamite where Dr. Britt Baker interrupted an interview segment of Saraya when Tony Schiavone was congratulating her on her successful return to pro wrestling.

Baker noted that it was a one-off win for the former WWE Superstar and that it would never happen, ever again. She proceeded to throw a challenge to her current rival for the AEW show set for January 11.

The former Paige presumed that Baker was challenging her to another singles match until Baker clarified that she and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter were challenging her and a mystery partner to a tag team bout.

Saraya had no issues as she said the following with confidence, "I'll find someone [tag team partner]. It's no big deal!" while nothing has been confirmed, the likes of Thunder Rosa, Sasha Banks, and Naomi are being rumoured to be the mystery tag partner.

Another match has been confirmed for the January 11 AEW Dynamite is Round 7 of the ongoing Elite vs. Death Triangle seven-match series that's going to be the first visit for All Elite Wrestling promotion in the Los Angeles area.

Apart from these announcements, the weekly episode of Rampage for this Friday night has also been loaded up. Orange Cassidy will put his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against a surprise opponent on the show.

Cassidy will first have a face-off with Kip Sabian after getting eliminated from the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale by Dustin Rhodes. Apparently, the All-Atlantic Championship challenger will be chosen by Sabian.

Jon Moxley will go one-on-one against international sensation Konosuke Takeshita on Rampage. Plus, the Regina Di WAVE Championship will be on the line as well as the defending champion Hikaru Shida will take on The Bunny.

Check out the card for the December 9 episode of AEW Rampage that went down from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas:

- Orange Cassidy (c) vs. TBA - All-Atlantic Championship Match

- Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny - Regina Di WAVE Championship Match

- Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

- Lee Moriarty & W. Morrissey in action

- Athena speaks

- Tay Melo and Ruby Soho confrontation