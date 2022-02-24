AEW Dynamite: Tag Team bout, Battle Royale, Rampage contract signing and more announced

Cole will team up with teammates ReDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) to take on Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order in that trios matchup.

Another Casino Battle Royale will also go down, next Wednesday night to determine the third and final team in the AEW World Tag Team Championship three-way match at Revolution.

#ReDRagon's celebration is short-lived as @youngbucks plan another shot at getting their #AEW Tag Team Titles back at #AEWRevolution... And @adamcolepro blows a fuse at this team!



On Dynamite, O’Reilly played a ruse to eliminate Matt Jackson to win the first battle royale. As the second royale is coming up, the rivalry between The Young Bucks and ReDRagon will continue to build as Revolution approaches.

The current card for the March 2 episode of AEW Dynamite goes as follows:

- “Hangman” Adam Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Adam Cole and reDRagon.

- Casino Battle Royale to determine the remaining tag team facing Jurassic Express and ReDRagon at Revolution.

Several new matches were also made official for this Friday’s AEW Rampage including a TNT Championship match between the current champion Sammy Guevara and the challenger Andrade El Idolo.

Despite the outcome of this upcoming match, Guevara is scheduled to team up with Sting and Darby Allin to face Andrade, Isaiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

In more news, a Face of the Revolution qualifying match between Orange Cassidy and Anthony Bowens will also be taking place on this week's Rampage. One of the two AEW Superstars will join Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Keith Lee, and Wardlow as the fifth participant of the ladder match.

Ahead of #AEWRevolution on March 6th, @thunderrosa22 & @realbrittbaker sign a contract this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage to make this #AEW Women's World Championship official! We have a feeling it could get ugly... pic.twitter.com/d21oKkiLUF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

An open challenge will also be thrown by Serena Deeb for e singles contest while a contract signing is also set between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker for their AEW Women’s Title match at the Revolution pay-per-view.

It should be noted that the upcoming title match will mark the one-year anniversary of their earlier bout at Revolution 2021 which is mostly touted as the best women's division match in AEW history.

That being said, the full card for the February 25 episode of AEW Rampage is given below:

TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo

Face of the Revolution Qualifier Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Bowens

Serena Deeb’s 5 minute challenge

Britt Baker & Thunder Rosa contract signing