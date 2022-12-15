AEW Dynamite: Title Match, No DQ bout and more set for next week

During the AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming special, the title match was confirmed via a promo segment, featuring interviews from both Hayter and Shida.

During the session, Shida reminded the world that she still is the longest-reigning AEW Women's World Champion in history. She also vowed to reclaim the title she dropped to Dr. Britt Baker at the 2021 Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Hayter fired back by saying that she's "not fun to be in the ring with" and that she will prove the same in an "all go" mode against Shida. Thus, the AEW Women's World Championship will be on the line for the first time since AEW Full Gear 2022 PPV.

Shida and Hayter have been in the ring on multiple occasions in recent times with the latest one being a tag team match where Shida and Toni Storm teamed up against Hayter and Baker on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite in Toronto, Canada.

These two women were also part of the four-way match to crown the Interim AEW Women's World Champion at All Out after former champion Thunder Rosa's injury, which was won by Storm.

"@jmehytr you are a great wrestler, but you are not the one who is a history maker" @shidahikaru



Watch #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS!

In another big news for next week's AEW Dynamite, match 5 of the ongoing seven-match series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle will also go down.

In the opening contest of the Winter Is Coming special edition of Dynamite, Pac & Co. secured a 3-1 lead over his adversaries after Pac scored the pin-fall win via submission.

After the match, Kenny Omega grabbed the mic and raised the stakes for their next battle as he suggested the two teams should collide in a No Disqualification Match. Eventually, the same stipulation was confirmed for the upcoming bout by AEW.

That being said, the current match card for the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas goes as follows:

- The Elite vs. Death Triangle - No Disqualification Match 5 in Best of 7 Series

- Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Hikaru Shida - AEW Women's World Championship

- FTR vs. The Gunns

As for the December 16 episode of AEW Rampage set for this Friday, the confirmed card stands as follows:

- Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Trent Seven & Kip Sabian

- Wardlow in action

- Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

- Dr. Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue