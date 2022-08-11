AEW Dynamite: Trios Tournament bracket, House of the Dragon tie-in and more announced

Originally, the championship, along with the plans for the tournament, was announced a couple of weeks ago, during the July 27 episode of Dynamite. Then last night it was noted that the tournament will kick off, next week.

Teams confirmed for the tournament are: Death Triangle; Dark Order; Best Friends; the team of Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee aka La Faccion Ingobernable; The House of Black; Trustbusters; The Young Bucks along with a mystery partner; and Will Ospreay and Aussie Open of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's United Empire faction.

AEW World Trios Championships tourney bracket



Who you got?

The full bracket of the tournament is given below with the finale scheduled at the September 4 All Out pay-per-view from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois:

-House of Black vs. Dark Order

-Best Friends vs. Trustbusters

-Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open

-La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Young Bucks & Mystery Man

AEW Trios Championship tournament will begin with the match lineup of Andrade Rush, and Dragon Lee taking on The Young Bucks & Mystery Man, next week.

Speaking of the August 17 Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan had been teasing the upcoming episode would have a tie-in to a Warner Bros project, the soon-to-be-released House of the Dragon HBO Original series, a prequel to Game of Thrones show.

Nothing in particular around the tie-in has been announced except for the below-mentioned match lineups:

-Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Danielson (Two out of Three falls match)

–Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King

In more news, AEW’s Quake by the Lake week will be extended from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota via a series of matches announced for this Friday’s Rampage.

Former NXT 2.0 superstar Parker Boudreaux will make his Rampage in-ring debut against Sonny Kiss while Orange Cassidy will square off against The Richest Man in professional wrestling, also a former WWE Superstar, Ari Daivari.

Veteran Bryan Danielson will also make his return to Rampage for a promo session. Plus, the potential main event match will have the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship on the line.

This Friday #AEWRampage is at 10/9c on TNT

- Bryan Danielson returns

- We'll hear from the FTW Champ Hook

- Gunn Club vs Danhausen & Erick Redbeard

- Parker Boudreaux vs Sonny Kiss

- We'll hear from AEW Tag Champs Swerve In Our Glory

Orange Cassidy faces Ari Davari

The full match card for the August 12 episode of AEW Rampage goes as follows:

–Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs. Dante Martin & Skye Blue – AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship

–Gunn Club vs. Eric Redbeard & Danhausen

–Parker Boudreaux vs. Sony Kiss

–Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari

–AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory, FTW Champion Hook, and Bryan Danielson to appear in separate promo sessions