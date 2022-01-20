AEW Dynamite: Undisputed Title Match; Lights Out Match and Rampage card announced

As per AEW’s announcement, Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara will compete in a ladder match to determine the undisputed TNT Champion.

Both the belts possessed by these two champs will be hanging high above the ring. The first superstar to climb the ladder and retrieve the belts will be known as the undisputed AEW TNT Champion.

No more #SpanishGod. No more VLOG star. @sammyguevara plans on reinventing himself in preparation for his biggest challenge to date: facing #CodyRhodes for the undisputed TNT Championship, NEXT WEDNESDAY 8/7c LIVE on #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/kOCKtYMYdw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

Cody, the original AEW TNT Champion, was absent during the AEW Battle of the Belts special as he was dealing with COVID-19. AEW determined an interim TNT Champion in Sammy Guevera who defeated Dustin Rhodes on that night.

The rivalry between Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, ReDRagon, and Best Friends will progress next week as Cole will feature in a one-on-one contest against Orange Cassidy.

Cole and his real-life girlfriend AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. defeated Cassidy and Kris Statlander in a mixed tag team match, this week. But Cassidy inadvertently pushed Baker through a table during the bout to set up the singles bout for next week.

Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz alongside Eddie Kingston will seemingly be sharing a tense relationship as the trio of Jericho, Ortiz, and Santana will take on Daniel Garcia and team 2point0. Santana and Ortiz did mention this week that they no more intend to look for Jericho as a tag partner.

Leyla Hirsch will be competing in singles action against one of her tag team partners, Red Velvet. At a glance, the January 26 episode of AEW Dynamite goes as follows:

Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch

Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and Team 2.0

Anything Goes Lights-Out Match

Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

Ladder Match for the Undisputed TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes

Multiple matches for this week’s AEW Rampage have also been declared during Dynamite with the headliner being Jon Moxley (former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose) coming back to action. He will take on Ethan Page in his first match since October.

The popular superstar has been away from TV since joining alcohol rehabilitation treatment in early November 2021. He was back, last night on Dynamite cutting a promo on overcoming the 'demonic cloud' by kicking it’s a** and that now he’s ready to kick someone else’s.

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend her Championship for the first time against Anna Jay since winning it by defeating Ruby Soho in the inaugural AEW TBS tournament, earlier this month.

Rising star Hook and The Young Bucks will also be in action in separate matches. So, the January 21 card for AEW Rampage goes as follows:

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero)

Hook vs. Serpentico

TBS Championship Match

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page