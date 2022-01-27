AEW Dynamite: World Title Match; CM Punk vs. MJF and more announced

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the match between the two AEW stars was announced for the February 9th edition.

It won’t be a traditional singles match. Archer requested for a Texas Deathmatch stipulation to be added to the bout which was sanctioned by AEW Officials and even Hangman agreed to it.

Archer has prior experience in a Texas Deathmatch as he defeated Jon Moxley under this brutal stipulation back in July 2021, on Night Two of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest. Archer also received respect from the former AEW World Champion after the much-talked bout.

A challenge has been issued to the #AEW World Champion Hangman @theadampage, by the #MurderhawkMonster @LanceHoyt: a Texas Deathmatch for the #AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/DMmqIVM0Lr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022

Next week’s Dynamite will witness the much-anticipated CM Punk vs. MJF matchup as a result of their back-and-forth verbal jabs to each other on AEW TV.

Punk begged Maxwell to step into the ring and settle their feud on this week’s episode in Cleveland. But MJF would instead propose to face him in Chicago, claiming that he will defeat the former Straight-Edge Leader in “the dumpster fire” that is Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

Once the bout was confirmed, members of The Pinnacle came out from the back and ambushed CM Punk. Wardlow threw Punk into a chair with a powerbomb as MJF finished the segment by saying that Punk’s journey will end where it started — in Chicago.

Other matches for the next episode of Dynamite in Chicago have been announced, including a tag team match between The Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King and Malakai Black) vs. Penta El Zero M and Pac.

Nyla Rose also appeared in a backstage segment and demanded to compete in a match against Ruby Soho. Although this match hasn’t been officially announced, the belief is that this singles contest will take place.

The current card for the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS Network is given below:

MJF vs. CM Punk

The Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) vs. Penta El Zero M & Pac

Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose (yet to be official)

Several matches for this Friday’s AEW Rampage have also been confirmed during Dynamite, including an AEW World Tag Team Title match where the champions Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) will defend against Private Party (Marq Quen and Isaiah Kassidy).

Top AEW Superstar Jon Moxley returned to action last week’s Rampage by winning a match against Ethan Page. He will feature in another singles battle, this week against Anthony Bowens.

Jade Cargill will also go through the second title defense of her TBS title reign on Rampage which makes the January 28 edition card as follows:

AEW World Tag Team Championships match

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (c) vs. Private Party (Marq Quen & Isaiah Kassidy)

Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Bowens

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Lee Jordan & Brock Anderson

TBS Championship match

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Julia Hart