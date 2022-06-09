AEW Rampage: Indian-origin Satnam Singh’s debut match announced; Dynamite card set

Satnam Singh will compete in his very first match on AEW TV as he teams up with Jay Lethal against a pair of unannounced opponents. The Indian-origin wrestler is also a former 2nd-round draft pick in the 2015 NBA Draft who was signed with All Elite Wrestling in September 2021.

Then Singh made his on-screen debut on the April 13 episode of AEW Dynamite where he aligned himself with the former Ring of Honor World Champion Lethal and Sonjay Dutt to take out Samoa Joe. Given his size, the gigantic star is rumored to receive a big push in AEW storylines, moving forward.

A Casino Battle Royale was held on Dynamite to determine Jon Moxley’s opponent for the main event match which was won by Kyle O’Reilly. During that battle royale, Eddie Kingston was eliminated by Jake Hager and afterward, Kingston called out Hager for a match that is now scheduled for Rampage.

Apart from these two matches, Red Velvet will represent the AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, as part of her Baddies faction when she faces Kris Statlander, this Friday. Statlander recently helped Athena (fka Ember Moon in WWE) against the Baddies during last Friday’s Rampage.

At a glance, the June 10 episode card of AEW Rampage stands as follows:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Hager

* Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander

* Satnam Singh’s In-Ring Debut

* HOOK & Danhausen will cut a promo

* FTR & Trent Beretta vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open

Apart from these matches for Rampage, a huge tag team title match, the headliner for next week’s AEW Dynamite was also confirmed.

Matt and Jeff Hardy, The Young Bucks - Matt and Nick Jackson, and the AEW Tag Champions Jurassic Express - Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, will compete in a ladder match on next week’s episode with the AEW tag titles hanging in the balance.

Jurassic Express’ manager, Christian, brought up the idea of conducting a triangle ladder match reminding how The Hardys made this kind of three-way ladder match famous alongside The Dudleyz and Edge & Christian, back in the days.

We’ve defended these titles through two different triple threat tag matches, and next week we’re going to do it again, against two of the greatest tag teams of all time. pic.twitter.com/yq6yuD2L8a — Jungleboy (@boy_myth_legend) June 9, 2022

Already announced for next week is a hair vs. hair match between Chris Jericho and Ortiz while the tournament to crown the first-ever All Atlantic Championship will also be in progress. Plus, Wardlow will compete in a handicap match.

The June 15 card for AEW Dynamite on TBS Network stands as follows:

* Three-Way Ladder Match For The AEW Tag Team Championships: Jurassic Express (c) Vs. The Hardys Vs. The Young Bucks

* Wardlow vs. 20-on-1 handicap elimination match

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament First-Round Match: Miro vs. Ethan Page

* Hair Vs. Hair Match: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz