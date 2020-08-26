Alexa Bliss unhappy with WWE over Summerslam absence; Heel-turn coming?

The latest reports have also suggested the same confirming some last-minute changes to this past Sunday’s main event. The Universal Title feud between Braun Strowman and The Fiend Bray Wyatt featured Alexa Bliss in a significant role who was used to lure in the former champion when he was stuck at the Swamp after Extreme Rules 2020.

Bliss was concerned about Strowman who eventually turned on her as she built some affection towards The Fiend. Ringside News has now informed that Alexa Bliss was supposed to be part of the finish planned for the SummerSlam 2020 main event match.

The exact role for her wasn't let known but The Fiend was always scheduled to come out of the match as the new champion. But as always, The Goddess' involvement could have caused big attention.

But then Roman Reigns showed up and WWE creative team canceled Little Miss Bliss from the match let alone the pay-per-view. It’s also noted how Reigns' inclusion was a last-minute change as the company didn't want anyone to know about it, at all. He was reportedly added to the plans minutes before SummerSlam main show kicked off.

Since then, Alexa Bliss isn't supposed to be on good terms with the WWE as she reflected her thoughts via some thought-provoking tweets. A fan also asked her about the absence from SummerSlam (which happened the first time since her SmackDown debut in 2016). "Good question," was the sarcastic reply from the five-time Women's Champion.

Where were you last night sis? Did you get held up at the swamp? pic.twitter.com/OSBHSCUiTU — FK Lee ⁷ (@LIVLikeABoss) August 24, 2020

The good thing is that the angle is still on the table that could present Alexa Bliss as a revamped character when she reappears. On last week’s SmackDown, Bliss’ best friend, Nikki Cross, raised concern for her tag partner's condition and said that she isn’t the same old friendly pal, at all,

“Me and Alexa have been friends for quite a while now, and when we spoke on Tuesday she just seemed a little off. I can’t put my finger on exactly what it is, but she’s just different. I mean she talks like Alexa, she acts like Alexa, but…

The Alexa I know is warm and caring, and funny, and that person that I spoke to the other day, that person is not Alexa Bliss, and it scares me. It does because I just…I just have the feeling that something terrible is about to happen.”

This indicates the tag team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are getting disbanded as WWE could still be planning to launch a disturbing heel character for Bliss. She got in touch with the demonic Fiend and like many superstars in the past, she might be back donning a 'wicked witch' gimmick on an upcoming episode of SmackDown.