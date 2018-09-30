Batista gets the invite after all as Evolution reunites for WWE Smackdown 1000

On the historic night for the Blue brand, many superstars current and yersteryear are set to make an appearance at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC to celebrate the moment.

One big name who earlier was unhappy for not being invited to the event, Dave Batista is set to join his Evolution pals Triple H, Ric Flair and Randy Orton.

Batista's participation at the event was very doubtful after he made claims that he wasn't invited to make a return for the showpiece occasion.

But now WWE have confirmed that the former world champion will return to share the ring with the other three members of the super group one more time.

Check out WWE's official announcement of the Evolution reunion.

"At SmackDown 1000 on Tuesday, Oct. 16, Evolution reunites - Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton and Ric Flair will be in Washington, D.C. for the historic event.

"Evolution is comprised of some of the most successful Superstars in history - there are 49 world championship reigns between the four members, who ran roughshod through WWE from 2002 to 2005, then rode again for a vicious rivalry with The Shield in 2014.

"What does Evolution have in store as they make their first-ever appearance on the blue brand during this groundbreaking night? Find out during SmackDown's 1000th episode, Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Batista's last appearance in the WWE also was when Evolution reunited to take on the Shield and lost on two ocassions to them at Extreme Rules and Payback in 2014.

SmackDown 1000 takes place on October 16 with the Capital One Arena advertising Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton, The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles. More on this will be announced in the coming weeks.