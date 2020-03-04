Beth Phoenix to seek revenge on Randy Orton ahead of Edge’s WWE return?

While one of them sucked the spotlight with perhaps the most miraculous return, the other one is writing a new definition of what a villain persona could be going down the obnoxious path that only he possesses the address.

If that's not enough, enters another WWE Hall of Famer and Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix into the scene to get hunted down by the Apex Predator of the WWE. Randy Orton delivered an RKO on one of the all-time great female superstars during this past episode of Monday Night Raw and that will now allow WWE to make the storyline even more intriguing.

An intergender fight may break out as the former Divas Champion is expected to seek redemption on her own, making her husband pick the bone with Orton, on a different date. Whether it's confirmed or not, Beth Phoenix is rumoured to take revenge on The Viper for his recent out-of-control actions.

Wrestlingnews.co has reported that WWE would use Beth Phoenix in a significant way in the ongoing angle. The earlier speculations were that Edge would make his comeback to take revenge on Orton. But it looks like he will get his wife to be his partner-in-crime as per the report.

“I was told that the attack on Phoenix is not a sign that we will see more men attacking women on WWE TV. If it happens again then it will be saved for big angles such as this one and I’m told that Beth will get her revenge on Randy at some point.”

It should also be noted that WWE celebrate Women's History Month in March which must be the reason they would continue using Beth (one of the only four women to enter Men's division Royal Rumble match) in the context. This should be a good promotion strategy for their ongoing campaign.

As for the scheduled WrestleMania match, the storyline will play out in a way where Edge would not be cleared to compete by the doctors. He would be risking his own body and physical health while competing in his first singles contest in nine years,

"The story idea going into the match is that Edge will be wrestling against doctor’s orders and he is risking paralysis if he steps into the ring with Orton.”

Following his shocking comeback, Edge is being worshipped by the WWE Universe as the most organic babyface star. Now, the stacked odds and a terrific heel role-play by Randy Orton should make him look better than ever. The vice-versa goes for Orton himself as Edge’s return is the best thing that could have happened to save his down-going career.