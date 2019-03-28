Big spoiler for WWE Survivor Series 2019 main event match

Survivor Series 2019 will be the final big-four show in WWE’s PPV calendar and it will take place on November 19th at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets will be made available for this particular show in which we will see brand vs. brand rivalries. And surprisingly the advertisements for this particular show has already been leaked courtesy of the host venue.

As seen on social media platforms, the All-State Arena has already started promoting the main event of the night. It is the usual thing for any of the host venues that want to sell it out as early as possible by presenting a marquee match of the night. In this case, the entire match lineup has been disclosed to make the WWE Universe raise their eyebrows.

Multiple 5-on-5 traditional tag team elimination matches are the specialty of Survivor Series PPV. This year will be no different as the ad confirmed the men’s division match might close the show. Five superstars from Monday Night Raw will go head to head against five superstars from Smackdown Live. Ever since the brand split came to full effect, these kinds of brand rivalries became a must-see on this particular PPV of the year.

@StateofCombat wwe airing this commercial in Chicago for Survivor Series later this year... giving away the teams already 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cfqCWyASIS — Luke Mirza (@LexLuker88) 26 March 2019

As for 2019, the full lineup will consist Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley from Raw, while WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio will feature from Smackdown. We should note that these names can be replaced in due course depending on the availability of the superstars during the fall of 2019.

The upcoming Superstar Shakeup could have the biggest effect on the already revealed Survivor Series 2019 main event. Superstars from Raw and Smackdown Live will switch their spots alongside inclusion of NXT superstars that should change both the brand’s rosters, big-time. It will be a two-day event on April 15th and 16th, consecutively on Raw and Smackdown Live.