Big update on Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract

The crowd pays to see more of The Conqueror on the shows which were taken away without prior notice. This was a perfect setup by the WWE officials to downplay the exit of Brock Lesnar once Wrestlemania event concluded. As his WWE contract was set to run out on that evening, Roman Reigns winning the title was almost certain.

But, the outcome was pretty much different as Brock Lesnar conquered his opponent to retain the title, which happened due to his contract extension that was announced just hours after Wrestlemania 34 ended.

The recent reports of Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer suggests that the new deal is a short-term deal and may not last long unlike the previous deals which lasted for three years. By virtue of this, we can see the biggest box-office attraction in only one or two more matches.

Also, this exclusive deal will allow him to work with the UFC promotion, as well. Already, the president, Dana White confirmed that the WWE Universal Champion will return to MMA soon. The only question that remains now, is for how long will the move take to happen. These are the further updates from the veteran wrestling journalist regarding Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract,

“Meltzer added that the deal will also allow Lesnar to return to the UFC for at least one fight, possibly more. It will be 6 months or so before Lesnar can fight due to the USADA testing, and Lesnar has yet to re-enter the testing poll. Meltzer speculated that Lesnar may not be looking to fight at all, using the UFC talk as leverage with WWE, but if that was the case then he likely would have signed a longer deal with WWE.”

A #WrestleMania rematch awaits us when #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar defends his title against @WWERomanReigns inside of a STEEL CAGE at the Greatest Royal Rumble event! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/gZ3sMEYHRt — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2018

For now, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Roman Reigns in a Wrestlemania rematch, inside a steel cage at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. If he is under a short-term deal then this might turn out to be his last match in the WWE. In that case, the Big Dog will win the title in the front of the crowd that would give him a far better reception. However, there’s no confirmation on a title change as yet.