Big WWE Raw superstar set for character change ahead of Wrestlemania 35?

The Shield officially fought one last time at the Fastlane PPV on March 10, and the most feared band are expected to go separate ways from now on. So, one member of the stable as per reports from wrestlinginc.com, gave us an update on what's in store for him ahead of Wrestlemania 35.

The superstar who we are talking about is Roman Reigns aka Joe Anoa'i, who recently appeared on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast and revealed that he wants to change his current character to include more of the real man behind the gimmick.

Also Read: Potential opponent for Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 35

Reigns, who is from a huge Wrestling family said he started the process of a character change the week after he returned to WWE following his second battle with leukemia.

Here is what he said, according to wrestlinginc.com

"I honestly think last week, that was one of my goals. I was like, 'OK, I knew the first week was gonna be crazy emotional, but I don't wanna be the guy who comes out there and everybody gets semi-sad or gets super heavy all the time.'

"I want people to have fun. I want to create escapism. It's like a mini vacation on their couch. Let's get into these storylines. Let's take all this positive sensitivity being sent to me and shift it and send it to people in need. That's where I'm at now, shifting all this positive energy from me to the people in need," Reigns said.

Reigns thinks that his leukemia announcement and return as led to a lot of change and feels he can show different sides of himself over the next few years, including more of how he is when he's away from the usual bodyguard-like character.

RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork: Connect with @WWERomanReigns like you never have before with #WWEChronicle, as we go in-depth on his incredible road to recovery and return to the ring! pic.twitter.com/ZuER8IxmrD — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 5, 2019

The Big Dog further added: "But also with the storylines and character, because we have introduced Joe, especially last week, I felt like there was a lot of Joe within the promo of Segment One.

"Even with the interaction with Seth (Rollins), I just feel like with me integrating the characters and who I am in real life and who I am on stage, for me to kind of mix them, it allows me to laugh at Roman a little bit and have a little more fun and be a little more loose as opposed to the stoic brawler.

"If you know me in real life, I'm kinda like my cousins (The Usos), I'm a bit of a clown, I act up, we goof off a lot. We're silly. We're big kids. We're always goofing around, trying to laugh. If I can add that in the next couple of years, those layers of being chilled out, little more comedy, a few different emotions, I think that would be pretty neat."

One should not forget Roman Reigns is a cousin of WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He is also related to the Usos, Rikishi, Late Umaga, and many more.

So, there is every chance the Big Dog can channel the DNA he shares with his stylish Samoan family and show up with a new persona pretty soon. But, that may not happen during next week's Raw as there are reports of him going to miss the show.