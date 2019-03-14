Roman Reigns to miss next week’s WWE Raw?

The All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois plays host to Raw on March 18th. As reported by wrestlingINC.com, the venue has now stopped promotiong Roman Reigns and that could mean he will not be a part of the Wrestlemania buildup for next week. Subsequently, WWE's official website has also excluded him from promotions for this upcoming Monday Night event.

So, Drew McIntyre's attacks on Roman Reigns on this week's WWE Raw suddenly make some sense. It was made as part of the storyline to remove the top dog of the company for one night. We already saw how he play-acted the injury which created a new angle. WWE will use this on TV to cover up his absence for one week.

Previously the host arena was promoting a dark main event match for the evening. The Shield was about to reunite for one more time in a non-televised segment. But now this match is no longer part of the card with doubts on Roman Reigns' status for the show. In fact, we learned of two backup matches for now, (courtesy SportsKeeda.com)

"The Allstate Arena currently has a tag team match announced with Rollins and Ambrose against Corbin and McIntyre and another Intercontinental Championship match between Finn Balor and Lashley, but plans may change."

We should note that these local ads of matches change as per superstars' availability. So we should not be surprised if there is another change in-store.

WWE might be intentionally keeping Roman Reigns off from next week's WWE Raw to give him a short hiatus as he has just returned from a Leukemia situation and needs sometimes to cope up with the hectic schedule of WWE. This is why the company has not included him in any of the house shows as well.

The on-screen injury angle created by Drew McIntyre will serve well to that purpose as we could see Roman Reigns hurt on TV. Plus, cagesideseats.com reported that this attack by the Scottish Psychopath was to make sure his match against the Big Dog at Wrestlemania 35 was in place. Getting a match against the franchise player of the WWE hints big things will be in store for him.