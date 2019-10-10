Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez in WWE to be delayed due to an injury

Cain Velasquez pounced on Brock Lesnar to seek redemption on behalf of Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominick to initiate a storyline. And as expected reports emerged of a contest between two former UFC stars at the next WWE pay-per-view event in the schedule named Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31st.

However, the latest reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer claimed that the anticipated match could be delayed owing to the issue that Cain Velasquez needs knee surgery.

We have surely noticed that Cain was wearing a knee brace in his very first WWE appearance on SmackDown Live. The current condition of his knee is still unknown but if a major surgical procedure is followed, he will have to stay out of action for a long time.

As a result, Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez could be postponed until Wrestlemania 36 in 2020,

“They could do Cain (vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36) you know do a one and one, Cain gets the surgery and comes back, but if Cain gets the surgery I’m not sure he’s back — if he gets full reconstructive surgery on that knee…let’s say he gets it in November, he’s missing Mania for sure, not even a chance. Maybe he can get minor surgery and be back.”

WWE will be holding a press conference at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday night before SmackDown goes live at the same venue.

Backstage news suggests that WWE had intended to announce Lesnar vs. Velasquez and Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman for WWE Crown Jewel as it could garner attention from the mainstream audience just before the WWE Draft begins on Friday night.

But if the injury report of Velasquez appears to be true, then the potential main event (Lesnar vs. Velasquez) of the upcoming Saudi Arabia show may be canceled.

An additional reason behind WWE calling off the match, for now, would be Cain Velasquez’s current physical condition. As reported by Brad Shepard, Vince McMahon is extremely upset over his shape. He wants the former UFC Heavyweight Champion to do something about it,

“According to a source in WWE, Vince McMahon wants Cain Velasquez to get ripped, if he’s going to commit. The feeling is that he doesn’t look like a former UFC Heavyweight Champion right now (whereas for example, Brock Lesnar does).

"I’m told Velasquez is really nice and willing to learn.”

We have to wait until Friday (October 11) night to know whether Brock Lesnar will have to wait for some more to get his hands on the man who defeated him to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2010.