Can Kofi Kingston retain WWE Championship on Smackdown FOX premiere?

Realizing this, the officials booked this one on a monumental occasion eyeing tons of viewership. The Beast returned to TV with Paul Heyman on SmackDown Live by challenging Kofi for the WWE Championship and then left a message by dropping him with an F-5.

Now the general theory is that the promotion has booked this match just to crown a new WWE Champion. They need Brock Lesnar as the face of the revamped show that will now be known as Friday Night Smackdown after moving to FOX. Even from a competitor’s perspective, fans would have barely believe that Kofi Kingston will pick up a clean pinfall win over the most dominant superstar of this decade.

However, WWE’s updated advertisements suggest that there is still a chance for Kofi come out as thw winner in the FOX premiere night which takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The company's Australian tour schedule has spoiled the outcome of the title match as it shows the reigning champion will defy all the odds by defeating Brock Lesnar.

The Dreadlocked Dynamo is being advertised to defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in one of the house-shows in down under which is a clear-cut indication that he will retain the title next Friday.

The Australia tour of WWE begins on October 21st ans ends on the 23rd in three cities namely Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne which hints that Kofi will remain the champion even after FOX debut episode of Smackdown and Hell in a Cell PPV.

Two more matches have been promoted for these shows where Kofi’s New Day partners, Xavier Woods and Big E are being advertised as the Smackdown tag team champions which they are not. They just lost the belts to The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) at Clash of Champions.

Also, Finn Balor is booked to compete against the Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura which will mark his return to WWE.

See the epic return of WWE to Australia with three unforgettable nights this October, featuring all of your favourite Superstars from Smackdown!



Tickets are available from Ticketek. WWE Australia September 25, 2019

So, the earlier reports which stated that Kofi Kingston’s days as the WWE Champion is numbered is not fully true as WWE might be having second thoughts on putting the belt on Brock Lesnar.

The challenger will have more appearances on Smackdown throughout October and November which means he may have to wait for a later date to pick up the most prestigious championship in sports entertainment.