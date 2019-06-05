English

Championship match announced for WWE Stomping Grounds PPV

By Raja
Moment of Bliss talk-show on Smackdown (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, June 5: Although Super ShowDown is the next big event on the WWE calendar, the promotion has already started to set up the match card for the next pay-per-view, the Stomping Grounds.

After the potential main event of the brand new show was declared earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, we received the first championship match of the PPV last night on Smackdown as the women's champion received a new challenger for her title.

Alexa Bliss used the Wild Card Rule to make her presence felt on Smackdown last night and hosted a special blue brand edition of Moment of Bliss with the special guest, Bayley. Instead of focussing on the women's champion, she looked eager to get a cup of coffee and finally started the discussion on a successful Money in the Bank cash-in by The Hugger.

That dragged Carmella, who is the only two-time female Money in the Bank winner in the WWE into the ring. So one just can't keep her out of the conversation while speaking about the opportunistic briefcase. Charlotte Flair soon joined the fray to announce a number one contender's match for the Smackdown women's championship.

It was a triple threat matchup featuring Charlotte Flair, Carmella and Alexa Bliss in a triple threat bout. Carmella came up with great resistance to the heel force of Flair and Bliss only to fall short thanks to the outside interference from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. First, they appeared in a moment denying her to capitalize on a superkick on Flair. Secondly, they pulled her legs allowing Little Miss Bliss to plant her with a DDT and pick up the win via pinfall.

As a result, Alexa Bliss became the new number one contender for Smackdown women’s championship and earned her right to challenge Bayley for the title at Stomping Grounds PPV set for June 23rd.

Here is WWE.com's statement for the official announcement of the match,

“At the first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds, Bayley will defend her SmackDown’s Women’s Title against a Superstar that is no stranger to the gold, the incomparable Alexa Bliss. When the two decorated Superstars square off, it won’t be all hugs. But without a doubt, the WWE Universe is in for a truly explosive encounter from start to finish. Tune in to WWE Stomping Grounds, Sunday, June 23, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.”

The other confirmed match for Stomping Grounds will be a Wrestlemania rematch featuring Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. As you can see, both these announced PPV matches will be cross-brand affairs where a Raw superstar challenges a Smackdown star which takes the advantage of the Wild Card Rule.

Read more about: wwe wwe smackdown charlotte flair
Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 5, 2019

