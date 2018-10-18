Charlotte Flair’s ex-husband files lawsuit against her & WWE

In case you are not aware, Charlotte Flair opened to the public in her book 'second nature….’ revealing some bitter truths of her personal life. She mentioned about having a disturbed marital life with Riki Johnson. They were in a relationship from 2011 to 2015 that ended with a divorce.

Riki continued saying that the book damaged his family’s (including 3 children) image in the public domain. The book has “multiple false allegations physical and/or psychological abuse”, according to him. Furthermore, he also blamed WWE in this case as they helped Charlotte while promoting and marketing the book. It intentionally portrayed The Queen as a “victim who overcame personal adversity and domestic abuse.”

WWE is well aware of the lawsuit and gave the following statement on this issue, “We recently received what appears to be a meritless lawsuit and we will vigorously defend ourselves.”

The book in concern is "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte" which has been one of the best-sellers of recent times. The multi-time champion disclosed how badly she used to be treated by her former husband, Riki. Wrestling was the only way where she found peace. Check out one of the excerpts of the book about Riki, (courtesy Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

"Riki started swinging at me like we were in a street fight. Over his screams, I could hear his fists hit my arms. I managed to block most of the punches, but one shot got me in the ribs. I began to gasp for air, but he didn't stop Riki punched me right in the head. ...I think about that girl now, and it brings tears to my eyes. How did I get there? Why was this going on? Why wasn't I strong enough, brave enough, to end this?"

Right now, Charlotte Flair is the most accomplished female wrestler in the WWE. She was born to be a champion from the moment she stepped her foot into this business. WWE booked her according to her potential so that by the time she retires, she will be known as the greatest female competitor, ever. Charlotte became a seven-time women’s champion and equalled the record with another great, Trish Stratus.