Charlotte Flair opens up on surgery & potential return to WWE Smackdown

The Queen of Women's division has had a long history with her breast implants. It had caused her problems from the beginning of her career. They began to reappear once again during the Wrestlemania season. But she could not afford to miss the shows since the dream match with Asuka was in store.

Recently, the second-nature opened up on her body issues and potential return date. In an interview with SiriusXM Stars' Conversations With Maria Menounos, she stated that she's had the implants since the age of 21 and was damaged due to professional wrestling not once, but multiple time in her career.

Earlier this year, Charlotte started to feel the pain once again in her back. She underwent tests - a monogram and ultrasound to her body which revealed silicon fluids were flowing all over her chest. This meant that both her implants were completely ruptured.

The doctors advised her to have the surgery immediately. But, she had a packed schedule with Wrestlemania, United Kingdom Tour coming up. Plus, ESPN Body Issue that featured her as a first-time WWE superstar in the cover was also in store for her. So she had to continue with the rigorous schedule of the company.

Here are her comments about the grueling experience, (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

"I had them re-done so I didn't think anything of it. Well, a couple months ago I kept having this pain behind my shoulder blade. I was like, 'this is not normal.' I mean I did all my stretching. I did my shoulder stability exercises that my trainer told me to do -- our trainers on the road."

The genetically superior athlete has missed the squared circle a lot and can't wait to be back. 31st July is the date she will make her in-ring return as per the doctor's advice. She might start working in shows from that night as per the following comments,

"I am definitely going to work on July 31st. It's so hard because watching the pay-per-view last night. It's like I'm out for a not legitimate injury -- I mean it's legitimate because the silicone was I mean it's dangerous but I kept thinking to myself, 'you did this to yourself at twenty-one."

Despite the comeback, her Summerslam status looks to be in jeopardy. Currently, Becky Lynch and Carmella are in the championship picture leaving no space for her. So unless the creative team starts a new angle on Smackdown, Charlotte will miss the biggest party of summer for a second straight year.