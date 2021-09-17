Crown Jewel 2021: WWE announces Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship has officially been announced for the 2021 Crown Jewel event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Paul Heyman is being advertised to be in Reigns’ corner and he will play a big role in the matchup (Heyman used to be Lesnar’s advocate but now he is acting as Reigns’ Special Counsel).

WWE Universal Title will be on the line in Lesnar vs. Reigns matchup only if Reigns can retain at Extreme Rules, later this month. “The Demon” Finn Balor will challenge The Tribal Chief on September 26 in the potential main event of the PPV.

Regardless of what the outcome is at Extreme Rules, Lesnar vs. Reigns will still happen in Saudi Arabia but in case Balor ends up capturing the title at next week's PPV, then the Crown Jewel lineup will become a non-title match.

It should also be noted that The Demon is still undefeated in his WWE career. So, there is a high chance that he could remain undefeated.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns met each other in two main events of Wrestlemania (31 and 34), already. They have also competed in the inaugural Saudi Arabia PPV named Greatest Royal Rumble, back in April 2018 inside a steel cage.

Apart from these two events, they have also had encounters in multi-person and singles matches at SummerSlam 2017 and 2018, respectively.

WWE aired a promo for Crown Jewel 2021 during WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view to make it, official for October 2021.

The company noted how they are “set to make history in its legendary return to Saudi Arabia” while the venue is yet to be announced. The event is reportedly planned for the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

WWE has also announced that Crown Jewel 2021 will air at 1 pm ET on October 21, live via Peacock and the WWE Network.

Lesnar vs. Reigns is the only matchup to be confirmed for the show which is likely to serve as the main event of the show. Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley in a SummerSlam 2021 rematch should also go down on that night.

Multiple sources also suggest that WWE will hold the King of the Ring tournament finals at Crown Jewel 2021, along with the finals of the first-ever All-Women Queen of the Ring tournament.

WWE has not officially announced those tournaments but it should reportedly begin on the October 8 SmackDown and the October 11 RAW just after the upcoming Draft 2021.