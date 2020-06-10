English
Details and spoiler from Edge vs Randy Orton taping at WWE Backlash 2020

By Raja
Edge vs Randy Orton set for Backlash 2020 (image courtesy Twitter)
Edge vs Randy Orton set for Backlash 2020 (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, June 10: Edge competed against Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida that was his first singles match in almost 9 years following the surprise in-ring return at Royal Rumble, earlier this year. He was the winner of the slow-paced match that also drew negative feedback due to unnecessary dragging.

That could have been the end of the story between the duo but it's not as Orton challenged Edge to a “straight-up wrestling match” at Backlash, last month. This was perhaps done to wipe out the bitter experience these two shared at the biggest event of the year. Now they're willing to go any extent to wipe out the sour taste from the previous occasion.

WWE has been promoting this collision at Backlash as the “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” that has reportedly been taped on this past Sunday night. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently provided some updates on this contest saying that these two worked as true professional wrestlers to create a match that can be described as “really, really good”.

The match was also taped for a long time so that the post-match editings could create a great experience for the fans to live up to the marketing tagline which dubs this one as the greatest wrestling match.

Apparently, the officials wanted to make sure that the two veterans get 'every chance in the world' to put up the best match they can ever have in their illustrious career.

Details of the match as revealed by Meltzer are as follow that also includes the outcome of the match,

“I heard a lot of selling. It’s really long — I think really long. That’s the idea not to swerve you on the greatest match ever by making you mad when they have a terrible match. It was very much to do the best match that they possibly could.

I still don’t know the finish, but they’re going to do a great wrestling match and I believe that Randy is gonna do something diabolical and he is going to cheat to win.”

This doesn’t appear to be a surprise as previously the betting odds also favored Randy Orton to win the match and settle the score with the Rated R Superstar.

While Edge vs Randy Orton was filmed this past Sunday, the rest of the Backlash match card was rumored to be filmed the very next day. However, that didn't happen as WWE plans to conduct those matches, live when Backlash airs this Sunday on the WWE Network. We’ll have to wait and see how the only pre-taped match goes down at the second PPV event following Wrestlemania 36.

Read more about: wwe wwe raw backlash randy orton edge
Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 12:28 [IST]
