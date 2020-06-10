Details and spoiler from Edge vs Randy Orton taping at WWE Backlash 2020

That could have been the end of the story between the duo but it's not as Orton challenged Edge to a “straight-up wrestling match” at Backlash, last month. This was perhaps done to wipe out the bitter experience these two shared at the biggest event of the year. Now they're willing to go any extent to wipe out the sour taste from the previous occasion.

WWE has been promoting this collision at Backlash as the “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” that has reportedly been taped on this past Sunday night. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently provided some updates on this contest saying that these two worked as true professional wrestlers to create a match that can be described as “really, really good”.

The match was also taped for a long time so that the post-match editings could create a great experience for the fans to live up to the marketing tagline which dubs this one as the greatest wrestling match.

Apparently, the officials wanted to make sure that the two veterans get 'every chance in the world' to put up the best match they can ever have in their illustrious career.

Details of the match as revealed by Meltzer are as follow that also includes the outcome of the match,

“I heard a lot of selling. It’s really long — I think really long. That’s the idea not to swerve you on the greatest match ever by making you mad when they have a terrible match. It was very much to do the best match that they possibly could.

I still don’t know the finish, but they’re going to do a great wrestling match and I believe that Randy is gonna do something diabolical and he is going to cheat to win.”

This doesn’t appear to be a surprise as previously the betting odds also favored Randy Orton to win the match and settle the score with the Rated R Superstar.

While Edge vs Randy Orton was filmed this past Sunday, the rest of the Backlash match card was rumored to be filmed the very next day. However, that didn't happen as WWE plans to conduct those matches, live when Backlash airs this Sunday on the WWE Network. We’ll have to wait and see how the only pre-taped match goes down at the second PPV event following Wrestlemania 36.