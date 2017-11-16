Final match card for WWE Survivor Series 2017 PPV event

Bengaluru, November 16: After a lot of alterations to the match card of the Survivor Series PPV, we have finally received the full lineups of the show. Over the past few weeks, there have been a number of title changes that forced to rearrange the matches on multiple occasions and this week was no different.
The biggest change took place on Monday Night Raw when Triple H made a shocking return to the show to interrupt Kurt Angle, who was in a serious dilemma over deciding whether he keeps his son, Jason Jordan on team Raw or not.
Triple H came out of nowhere to a thunderous reaction from the crowd and he took no time to announce himself as the fifth member of team Raw as the COO of the company. It was a pleasure for the fans to listen to that announcement from the Game.
Things just got interesting...#SurvivorSeries is LIVE this Sunday ONLY on @WWENetwork.#GameTime pic.twitter.com/vx1fEkUYC5— Triple H (@TripleH) November 14, 2017
Just imagine names like Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena, Triple H all compete at the same time. It will be perhaps the strongest lineup in the Survivor Series history.
It's on THIS SUNDAY at #SurvivorSeries as #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar goes one-on-one with @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg! #RAW pic.twitter.com/UMY9vCgvLo— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2017
Also, Smackdown Live, Charlotte Flair replaced Natalya in the match card by virtue of her Smackdown women’s title victory. So, she will get to face the Raw Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss.
Check out the updated full match card, here:
Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Triple H Vs Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena
Traditional 5-on-5 Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley Vs Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, TBA
RAW Vs SmackDown - Champion Vs Champion matches:
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar Vs WWE Champion AJ Styles
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz Vs WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin
RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss Vs SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair
RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro Vs SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
Tag Team Match The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) Vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods)
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Kalisto Vs Enzo Amore