Final match card for WWE Survivor Series 2017 PPV event

Bengaluru, November 16: After a lot of alterations to the match card of the Survivor Series PPV, we have finally received the full lineups of the show. Over the past few weeks, there have been a number of title changes that forced to rearrange the matches on multiple occasions and this week was no different.

The biggest change took place on Monday Night Raw when Triple H made a shocking return to the show to interrupt Kurt Angle, who was in a serious dilemma over deciding whether he keeps his son, Jason Jordan on team Raw or not.

Triple H came out of nowhere to a thunderous reaction from the crowd and he took no time to announce himself as the fifth member of team Raw as the COO of the company. It was a pleasure for the fans to listen to that announcement from the Game.

Just imagine names like Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena, Triple H all compete at the same time. It will be perhaps the strongest lineup in the Survivor Series history.

Also, Smackdown Live, Charlotte Flair replaced Natalya in the match card by virtue of her Smackdown women’s title victory. So, she will get to face the Raw Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss.

Check out the updated full match card, here:

Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Triple H Vs Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena

Traditional 5-on-5 Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley Vs Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, TBA

RAW Vs SmackDown - Champion Vs Champion matches:

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar Vs WWE Champion AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz Vs WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss Vs SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro Vs SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Tag Team Match The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) Vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods)

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Kalisto Vs Enzo Amore