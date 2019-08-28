Five reasons why Ronda Rousey joined WWE Total Divas show

To make Total Divas more mainstream

There is no denying about Rousey's global popularity that makes her a complete sports-athlete rather than just being an MMA performer or a WWE wrestler. Her mainstream fame was one of the biggest reasons why women got to headline a WrestleMania for the first time in 2019. UFC benefited from her mainstream coverage a lot during her heyday as she used to be the biggest draw. No wonder, E Network hosts will use her star-power as rating-booster in the new season. They must be hoping to get the maximum reach than the previous eight instalments with Ronda Rousey being the central character.

Put over other female talents

The hardcore wrestling fans are not much fond of the Total Divas show for its concept. The scripted format, as well as the use of the 'Diva' term, appears irrelevant for them in an age where WWE promotes the Women's Evolution. Bringing an Icon like Ronda Rousey could be a straight-up slap to the critics' face from the show-makers. It will wipe out the negative vibes for the featured 'Divas' since the former UFC Bantamweight Champion will be accompanying them. Plus, sharing the TV screen with her could also give big breaks for names like Carmella, Sonya Deville or Nia Jax as WWE often uses Total Divas storylines on Raw or Smackdown.

A way back to WWE

Rumours are all over the internet suggesting that the Wrestlemania main-eventer will soon make her comeback on WWE programming. To do so, the creative team could plant the seeds for the much-anticipated return through Total Divas. Imagine the ever-outspoken Becky Lynch taking shots on her for joining the Diva-centric show and share her family news instead of performing in a ring. This could bring her back to the squared circle in the most organic way and also set up the one-on-one bout against Becky that never happened.

Being a regular name on TV

While you'll find a ton of speculations around Ronda Rousey who may re-join the female roster, sooner, there is no surety about it. The former champion has always openly admitted that she won't stretch her WWE stint since she is focused on growing the family with her husband, Travis Browne. No report has arrived around her pregnancy, to date. But who knows if that news has been kept as a secret only to be broken in due course so to use this in marketing purpose for Total Divas. If that appears to be reality then there is no way that she is coming back in the WWE for one more year. Hence, this reality TV show will be the only way to feature on TV cum social media regularly and thereby stay connected with the WWE Universe.

Securing her future

This must be the most logical reason of them all which made Ronda Rousey sign a reality TV show contract. She is not the same 'baddest woman on the planet' anymore who once possessed an undefeated streak in the MMA. Also, she can't continue a longer WWE tenure since her sole focus would be having a baby aka extending family,

"As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don't know what it's like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like, ‘F**k everything, I don't care about anything else other than this baby' - and, you'll never see me again." (as per Rousey's heel promo on her future)

With her contract coming to an end in 2021, it's not likely that Ronda Rousey will feature in competitions anymore, at least on a regular basis. Joining Total Divas is that particular move that insures her huge paychecks even after she is not an active wrestler much like fellow show colleagues, The Bella Twins.