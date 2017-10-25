Four huge matches confirmed for WWE Survivor Series PPV

Bengaluru, October 25: Following the brand split last year, WWE has started to host the Survivor Series PPV in a special way. They decided to make this event as a warzone between Raw and Smackdown Live. The two brands would go head-to-head in some cross-brand matches to determine the supremacy on each other.

The same theme was retained this year also. The first official confirmation came from Raw General Manager Kurt Angle as he announced a set of matches that will be the marquee matches on the PPV event.

Jinder Mahal had challenged Brock Lesnar for a champion Vs champion match for the main event of Survivor Series PPV which was later made official by the general manager after the beast incarnate himself appeared on Raw alongside his manager, Paul Heyman to declare the same. WWE.com also started adding hype for the upcoming PPV with the following updates:

“Who truly rules the roost in WWE? The Universal Champion or the WWE Champion? We’re about to find out. Now, The Beast Incarnate and The Modern Day Maharaja are set to clash at one of WWE’s most storied institutions. May the best champion win.

Tune in to see who emerges from the titanic collision at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8/7 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.”

Apart from this championship bout, all the other prime championship-holders from both the brands will battle each other which means the Women’s champions, Intercontinental & United States champions and the tag team champions will have their own matches on the show.

As a result of which, we have arrive at the match card for the last dual brand PPV of the year which is as follows,

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar Vs WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Vs SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

Intercontinental Champion The Miz Vs United States Champion Baron Corbin

Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose Vs Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Apart from these matches, two traditional 5-on-5 tag team elimination matches will also be finalized for both the men and women’s division.