Huge Battle Royal and Title match added to WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Meanwhile, the Crown Jewel card also got loaded with a couple of big announcements. In the latest edition of WWE Bump, the company confirmed that one of their lucky superstars will pull off double duty at the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia.

A huge 20-Man Battle Royal will take place on the show just like the previous editions of the Kingdom events. But this time around, there’s an added stipulation to the match.

As first announced on @WWETheBump, a 20-Man Battle Royal will determine who challenges @AJStylesOrg for the #USTitle on the same night at #WWECrownJewel. https://t.co/j2rp7D1tqJ — WWE (@WWE) 23 October 2019

The winner of this battle royal will become the number one contender for the United States Championship, which will be defended by AJ Styles later the same night. This automatically indicates that the 20-man over-the-top-rope challenge will open the show as the winner needs to have enough time to recover before he competes in the US title match.

WWE are yet to give an update on the 20 participants for Battle Royal. We expect to know some of the names of this matchup in due course. The next episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown will be the final TV episodes before Crown Jewel. Hence there have to be some buildups arranged for the latest announcement.

As of now, the potential main event of Crown Jewel will feature Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship which is billed as a fight between two former MMA heavyweights.

The fourth edition of the Saudi Arabia show takes place on October 31st at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE Network will air the program live at 1 pm ET, with the Kickoff show beginning at 12 pm ET.

Here is how WWE Crown Jewel 2019 match card looks for now:

WWE Championship Match: Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match for the Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE United States Championship Match: Winner of the 20-Man Battle Royal vs. AJ Styles (c)

World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match: RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OCs vs. The B Team (Winners will be crowned World Cup winners and the Greatest Tag Team In the World.)

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair: 5-on-5 Match

Captain Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, Shorty Gable vs. Captain Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be the coaches for their respective teams.)

20-Man Battle Royal: Winner to challenge AJ Styles for the United States Championship later in the night.

One-on-one match: Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

One-on-one match: Cesaro vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail