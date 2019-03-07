Huge spoiler on WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania 35

There’s a reason why Kofi Kingston was taken out of the Fastlane title match. He might be secretly gearing up for this one bout that the WWE Universe has waired for years together. Reports from Slice Wrestling suggest that McMahon brought Kevin Owens into the equation just to make sure that the Dreadlocked Dynamo of WWE gets the much-anticipated title shot at Wrestlemania 35.

WWE Universe always wanted to see Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston after the major momentum that the latter one had picked up in the past few weeks. Apparently, the creative team will make the fans happy by making this match a reality. The good news does not end here as a major spoiler is waiting in this regard. WrestlingNews.co hinted that creative is actually thinking of crowning The New Day member as the champion.

This will be a history-making moment as we will have the first-ever black WWE Champion in the promotion's history. Notably, this big championship change is coming up eyeing a better merchandise selling after Wrestlemania 35, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

“The Dirty Sheets reported that Vince McMahon is now seriously considering putting the WWE Championship on Kofi Kingston after WWE’s marketing department pitched an idea about how WWE could recycle numerous New Day merchandise items solely for Kofi Kingston and this could turn Kofi into a big time merchandise seller if WWE puts the Title on him.”

Styles V Kofi V Bryan advertised for after Mania locally here in Minnesota for the WWE Championship. — 17ABay (@TicketDrew) February 27, 2019

Additionally, a Live Event after Wrestlemania in Minnesota is advertising Kofi Kingston in the WWE Championship scene. It is showing Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles alongside Kofi in a triple threat match. This is a direct hint that the veteran will stay in the prime title scene following the extravaganza on April 7th.

The multi-time tag team champion has also urged his fans to stay calm and keep faith in him. He added that he is out on a mission and will achieve the dream if WWE Universe continues supporting him. Here is his statement,

“It's also Xavier Wood's journey and Big E's journey. It's every one of you who have followed and supported my career for the past 11 Years. To have it all stripped away so suddenly is painful, to put it mildly. I appreciate you all more than you know, and I want to thank you all for your love and support. Mark my words we will be back. The journey does not end here."