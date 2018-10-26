Huge Survivor Series match in works via Evolution PPV main event

Some of the fans are not happy with this main event as Nikki Bella is a part-timer on the roster. Being a star of Total Divas and Total Bellas, which is a reality TV series, distanced her from the hardcore wrestling fans. Now, they don't want a so-called Diva to the main event. There could be a far better choice as a replacement for the elder Bella.

But the mainstream attention from this match is the main reason for setting this match up. Plus, WWE is perhaps going with a long-term planning with the main event of Evolution. There will be a big fallout from this match that in turn would help to build up one of the marquee matches for the Survivor Series PPV event.

Recently, the scenario was discussed on the Ring Rust Radio where they hinted a title change seems evident at Evolution. Nikki Bella will win her third women's division championship from Ronda Rousey on the show. Brie Bella will be in her corner whereas Natalya will be in Ronda Rousey's corner. But another heel-turn will ensure Nikki's title win.

Reports from the mentioned source indicated that Natalya will betray Ronda Rousey so that Nikki Bella could win the WWE Raw women's championship. The stars of the Total Divas will then reunite to form a heel faction to set up a huge tag team match at Survivor Series. Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Natalya and probably Nia Jax will be standing on one side during the dual-brand PPV event in November.

Standing against them will be perhaps the dominant faction in the women's division. The four horsewomen of the UFC Bantamweight division will team up for the first time in the WWE. Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke were the counterparts of WWE's infamous four-horsewomen. All of them are currently under contract with the WWE letting the company use them to the fullest at Survivor Series.

Apart from setting up this four-horsewomen vs. Total Divas matchup, another reason for making Nikki Bella the champion is less relevant names in the WWE Raw roster to dethrone the champion. Ronda Rousey is the strongest name on the women's division and can win it back in time for Wrestlemania 35. She is already rumoured to feature in the main event of the show.