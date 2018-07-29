James Ellsworth’s WWE status hints future of Carmella’s title reign

These two are two of the biggest names in the WWE women's roster. Lifting Carmella over with these two has led to a champion's catchphrase, 'Mella is Money'! Be it with the mic or the heel antics, this woman remains on fire all the time being the center of attention. This is one of the big reasons for her long championship run.

Plus, James Ellsworth was back by her side at Money in the Bank PPV and that gave a huge boost in her career. He was the sole reason that Carmella won the MITB a year ago. History repeated itself when he was back to help her defeating Asuka. This renewed the strong partnership between the pair.

The general belief was that WWE has signed James Ellsworth to protect Carmella throughout her stint on Smackdown. However, that does not look to be the case. Reports claim completely otherwise as the 'chinless wonder' will not stay with the company for long. Hence, the GM fired him from the show on this past episode.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that Ellsworth has not signed a WWE deal and added that even if we see him on Smackdown Live on a weekly basis, he was working on a per-appearance schedule only for TV. And concleded by adding that he has not done any live events for the Smackdown Live brand ever since his return.

Check out more updates on this, (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

"James Ellsworth’s status seems to indicate that the company doesn’t have any long-term plans for him, but the good news is that his current WWE run is helping with his indie bookings, as there are very few talents who appear on WWE programming that indie promoters can use."

This is a brief hint that Ellsworth might have already left or will leave, once Summerslam is over. It heavily emphasizes the possibility of Becky Lynch winning the Smackdown women's championship for the second time in her career. Thereafter, Ellsworth will no longer be needed as Carmella's valet. So letting him go back to the independent scene would be a good decision from the creative standpoint.