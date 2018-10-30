John Cena removed from WWE World Cup; Survivor Series match announced

The vignette of the WWE World Cup tournament no longer features the Cenation Leader. We also got an official update from the acting general manager of the show regarding this big alteration in the lineup.

Bobby Lashley was announced as Cena's replacement and that was pretty much expected. He featured in a match against Finn Balor which the he won via disqualification. Lio Rush interfered to initiate a two-on-one attack on Balor. Lashley dominated the rest of the part by mauling the leader of the Balor Club, thereafter.

Baron Corbin was happy to see the dominating version of Bobby Lashley and he rewarded him with the World Cup opportunity. The Dominator was revealed as the replacement of John Cena at the WWE World Cup tournament. It was a smart storyline process to sideline the marquee name from the Saudi Arabia show which takes place this Friday night.

Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley seemed confident to win the world cup tournament at the Crown Jewel PPV. He is paired opposite Seth Rollins in the first round of the tourney. Speaking of this, we want to let you know that the full bracket of the series has also been revealed by the WWE. Here it is,

* Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley (Winner faces Angle or Ziggler)

* Kurt Angle vs. Dolph Ziggler (Winner faces Rollins or Lashley)

* Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz (Winner faces Mysterio or Orton)

* Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton (Winner faces Hardy or Miz)

One of the names from WWE Raw will face off one of the names from Smackdown roster at the finale of the world cup tournament. All the matches will air live on the WWE Network this Friday night. The next PPV event on the same platform will be Survivor Series on November 18 and one of the mega matches for the PPV was also disclosed on WWE Raw last night.

The WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey will take on the Smackdown women’s champion, Becky Lynch. This was a dream match for the fans which was literally impossible for the brand distinction. However, Survivor Series is that one night where Raw goes head-to-head against Smackdown. This theme has finally made the match possible on WWE TV. Here is the official statement from WWE.com regarding this match,

“The Baddest Woman on the Planet is about to run full speed into Straight Fire when Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey battles SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series.”