John Cena thanks WWE Universe; Post-SummerSlam update on his future

John Cena took to Twitter to address the WWE Universe regarding his most recent run with the company which ended at past weekend's SummerSlam 2021, where the Cenation Leader lost to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event match.

Cena also featured in the post-show dark segment where the returning Brock Lesnar destroyed him with a plethora of German Suplexes and an F5. This is believed to be a genuine way to write Cena off WWE TV.

And the 16-time World Champion tweeted a few hours ago to express his gratitude to the fans.

“Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon.”

Regarding Cena’s WWE status, PWInsider provided an update stating that the WWE officials believe that he will not be available for the foreseeable future due to Hollywood commitments.

And the reliable source also adds that there is no timetable available for another potential return to the storylines although the belief is that he will be back in time for WrestleMania 38.

Interestingly, John Cena is still scheduled for the September 10 special SmackDown edition from the Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's likely that he will just work a dark main event that night and won't likely appear on TV.

As it stands, WWE is advertising him to team with The Mysterios that night to face Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in six-man tag action.

This is the same lineup that the sixteen-time world champion has been featuring in the main event of every WWE Supershows since his return. With him being gone, Finn Balor will be the replacement in this lineup in the coming WWE house shows.

After being on a hiatus since WrestleMania 36 in 2020, John Cena returned at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view on July 18 and seamlessly worked on RAW and SmackDown TV tapings alongside non-televised WWE Supershow live events. WWE benefitted a lot in ticket sales due to his regular appearances.

The Cenation Leader will soon head to England to film the “Argylle” spy thriller movie, written and directed by Matthew Vaughn. The release date and Cena’s character have not been confirmed, as of this writing.

“Vacation Friends” starring the WWE veteran will premiere on Hulu this Friday, August 27 while he will also film more episodes of the “Wipe Out” competition series for TBS.