John Cena to Mick Foley: Top 10 richest WWE wrestlers of all-time

Now, thesun.co.uk has presented us with a list of those superstars who can be considered as wealthiest names in the pro-wrestling industry.

Check out the top ten richest WWE wrestlers of all-time:

10. Mick Foley (£11.6 million)

One of the cornerstone figures of the Attitude Era, Foley had three title reigns with the most prestigious title in the sports entertainment business. Perhaps no one in history has put his body on the line quite like him that earned him some infamous main-event moments.

Apart from some iconic rivalries with the likes of The Rock, The Undertaker, or Triple H, he was as colorful as a sports entertainer should be by portraying the roles of Mankind, Cactus Jack, Dude Love. Foley is also an author and a stand-up comedian.

9. Chris Jericho (£13.9m)

The 'ayatolla of rock n rollah' has spent thirty years in the circuit and is still going strong. Being a six-time world champion is the highest accolade of his WWE career, while he had huge success as a member of the Fozzy band. At present, Jericho is no more under on good terms with WWE after signing with rival brand All Elite Wrestling in 2019 but it does keep the cash flow intact for him.

8. Big Show (£15.5m)

The Giant is one of the very few wrestlers in the WWE who spent more than three decades in the business, receiving some big paychecks from Vince McMahon, time-to-time. A former World Champion, the World's Largest Athlete had his fair share of mainstream attention as an actor, too. Most recently, he starred in The 'Big Show' Show sitcom on Netflix.

7. Brock Lesnar (£19m)

A former UFC Heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar headlined several pay-per-view events in WWE in the past eight years more than anyone. It eventually handed him the company's most lucrative contract of all-time although he never ever works full-time.

The Next Big Thing had a short run from 2002 to 2004 before leaving to enjoy a run in the UFC. Following the departure from MMA in 2011, The Beast Incarnate returned to WWE in 2012 with Vince McMahon throwing away dollars forcing him to renew the contract after every three years. Unfortunately, he’s no more under contract with the company, anymore but is expected to be back.

6. Kurt Angle (£19m)

While many would be surprised to see Kurt Angle in this list, it should be mentioned that he had mainstream attention before entering the WWE Universe. The 1996 Olympic gold medallist in freestyle wrestling has eventually gone on to become a four-time world champion in the company before receiving the ultimate honor of being a Hall of Famer. WWE released him from the contract, last year as he could focus on personal business ventures and hosting his own podcast sessions.

5. Hulk Hogan (£20m)

Although Hulk Hogan never had a smooth run with the WWE, he remains as one of the pop culture icons starting from the 80s. Even in his 60s, he has the enthusiasm and physique to compete in a full-time match to get some more money from WWE and have a grand farewell. The Hulkster wrestled his last match for WWE at SummerSlam 2006, but even today, he stands as a highly marketable figure and one of the top merch-movers.

4. Triple H (31.3m)

The Game is a multi-player in the professional wrestling game, indeed. After almost summing up his career as a 14-time World Heavyweight Champion, Triple H is currently the Executive Vice President of Global Talent, Strategy, and Development for WWE. Not to mention, he is also the founder and senior producer of the WWE NXT brand which is said to be the future of the WWE.

Alongside wife Stephanie McMahon, Triple H is projected to be the runner of the WWE empire when Vince McMahon eventually has to step down. The above-mentioned net worth has contributed mostly from his corporate earnings in the last decade but no one can deny his ability as a main-eventer who is bound to receive lucrative paychecks.

3. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin (35.2m)

The Texas Rattlesnake is helmed as the biggest star of the WWE during the Attitude Era whom critics see as the one who put the company on a global map. With his star power and charisma, there's no denying this motto. Even his three-record Rumble wins, six world title reigns would fall short of the unique mannerism he possesses to captivate the WWE Universe.

Stone Cold could have been an asset on WWE TV but he was forced to retire from the ring due to neck injuries in 2003. Austin did try to make money as an actor most notably in The Expendables franchise, TV host, and podcaster. He has his own brand of beer for sale in the USA while nowadays he is contracted to host Broken Skull Sessions Podcast on the WWE Network.

2. John Cena (£43m)

The voice of the WWE, Michael Cole mentions John Cena as the 'Greatest of All-Time' for a reason as this man has carried the WWE for more than fifteen years before transitioning to a Hollywood star. The sixteen world title wins, multiple WrestleMania headliners, two Royal Rumble wins are just a few accolades that Cena achieved in his professional wrestling career.

The 43-year-old star has starred in Transformer franchise BumbleBee and the Daddy's Home movies in recent years while Fast and Furious 9 and Peacemaker are in the pipeline. So, it's assumed Cena could continue to earn some more dollars in the upcoming years.

1. The Rock (£200m Plus)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a rare combination who can claim to be perhaps the most popular professional wrestler of all-time while at present, he is the biggest movie star in the world. During his wrestling career, he captured the world championships on eight occasions, headlined uncountable pay-per-view events, and sold a ton of merchandise.

In the movie business, his roles in The Fast and The Furious and Jumanji franchises racked up dollars for him in the past few years and sky-rocketed his net worth to £244.1 million which seems untouchable to any of the WWE wrestlers.