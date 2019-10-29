Latest update on Saudi sports authority allowing WWE women to wrestle

Despite several attempts by WWE, the sports authority of Saudi Arabia remains unmoved in its stance to restrict the women superstars competing in front of a live audience. The middle-eastern country has a very different culture when it comes to religious beliefs which do not allow the female stars to wrestle inside the squared circle. WWE would like to change the tradition for good but they failed to receive the green signal as it stands.

Brad Shepard reported on the Oh, You Didn’t Know Patreon that WWE has requested for a wrestling match featuring the women superstars in Saudi Arabia. But that won’t happen this year which means the upcoming Crown Jewel show will take place sans any women stars on the card. But the company reportedly hope for the revolutionary move to happen in 2020, (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

“According to a source in WWE, the General Sports Authority (GSA) and WWE have reached a deal on women’s matches for future events in Saudi Arabia in 2020. I’m told the deal was overseen by Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud himself.”

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter already reported that WWE didn’t receive any positive news for the women superstars from Saudi Arabia sports officials. So they won’t fly any superstar to the country as they did, last time around. Alexa Bliss and Natalya traveled to the country during Super ShowDown in June hoping to compete in a match which was scrapped on the day of the pay-per-view event.

“Unlike the last show, where the government gave WWE the impression they would allow women on the show, to the point the Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss match was quietly booked and both were flown over, and the rug was pulled out, we’ve heard nothing in that direction so far this time.”

There’s still plenty of time for WWE to make some history in Saudi Arabia as they seem to keep pushing the country for the next ten years courtesy of the existing deal. Already, WWE female commentator Renee Young made headlines by calling down the matches in the past two PPV shows. So we hope Saudi will soon take the next big step in allowing women to wrestle on live TV which could be a huge step in the country’s sports history.