Legends returned on WWE Raw 25th anniversary

Bengaluru, January 23: Apart from the mainstay segments from WWE Raw, last night's show featured legendary names from different eras return and several other segments.

Kurt Angle, the general manager was seen at the backstage joined by Jonathon Coachman. They greeted each other as they met after a long time and were soon joined by the likes of Harvey Whippleman, Brotherly Love and Brooklyn Brawler.

One of the greatest GMs of Smackdown, Teddy Long joined them doing his fun antics. The crowd gave him a big reception before the eerie Boogeyman joined them, giving chills to our spine. He was seen eating those nasty worms. He took out some of those worms from his mouth before he put them in The Coach’s hands to end the segment.

APA, the team featuring JBL and Ron Simmons re-opened their office for WWE Raw 25th anniversary. Multiple names like MVP, Jeff Hardy, Heath Slater & Rhyno, Titus Worldwide, The New Day and Ted Dibiase joined them for a game of cards.

When everyone accused Heath Slater of cheating in the game, Dibiase threw some sort of flashes to everybody’s face. Soon, he was out of the scene, stealing all the money from the table. Simmons then uttered the iconic DAMN!!.

Ric Flair accompanied his daughter, Charlotte Flair to confront the Raw women’s champion, Alexa Bliss. We then headed towards the arena to get a glimpse of all the female returnees of the evening introduced by JoJo. The likes of Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia, Jacqueline, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Terri Runnels, The Bella Twins, pregnant Maria Kanellis & Maryse and Trish Stratus were seen in the ring.

The veteran Chris Jericho was also seen in a backstage segment. He bumped into Elias who offered him his guitar for a song. But, Jericho instead, called him names and then put Elias on the List of Jericho to a huge reaction from the crowd.

Titus Worldwide had a dud match against the team of Heath Slater and Rhyno which was interrupted by none other than the Dudley Boyz. The old school heroes put all of them down with their signature moves. They then brought out the tables to put Slater through the table with the 3D move.