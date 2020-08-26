Major matches planned for Roman Reigns by WWE

Once the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam was over, Roman Reigns took out “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with several spears whereas bent a steel chair by thrashing it on Braun Strowman. This made the groundworks for the announced No-DQ Triple Threat Universal Title Match at Payback. But WWE has even bigger plans around their franchise player.

Roman Reigns was originally supposed to compete in a Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year. It is the most logical reason why he went after the two competitors of the title match after resurfacing.

Before Goldberg vs. Reigns was made official, WWE wanted to host The Fiend vs. Reigns for the Universal Title at WrestleMania. But plans were changed since Goldberg was considered to be a bigger draw by Vince McMahon. Unfortunately, both these mouth-watering bouts were scrapped amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE already has plans to begin the one-on-one rivalry between The Fiend and Reigns once Payback is done. It’s just a filler show where the Fiend should retain to keep Braun Strowman out of the equation and thus leaving the fight between the two top-most stars of SmackDown.

“The big match is probably gonna be Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt which is the match that they were originally gonna have at WrestleMania before Vince changed his mind and went with Goldberg.

That had been planned probably since October, so that’s the direction they’re going in now, but they didn’t want to go right away and with a one-week build it would have been stupid to do it right away.”

This does mean that the demonic figure of Wyatt and the Big Dog will face off at Clash Of Champions or Hell In A Cell, or perhaps, the both of them. Either way, the main-event spotlight will be in safe hands that should keep the TV ratings steady.

We should note that Goldberg has also recently declared that he’s not yet done with WWE stint as his contract runs through 2023 producing at least a couple of matches, per year. So the dream Spear vs Spear contest against Reigns that never happened could also be seen down the line.