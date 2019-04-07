Major spoiler on WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania 35

The WWE Universe wanted to see WWE's Dreadlocked Dynamo to compete against the current WWE Champion and the match became official, two weeks ago. The much-anticipated match is happening where Daniel Bryan will defend the WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston at Wrestlemania 35.

With that being said, we should note that Kofi Kingston is just one win away from making history at the grandest stage of them all. If he can somehow dethrone the champion on Sunday Night then we'll see the first-ever black WWE Champion in the history of the company that will surely garner some mainstream attention.

At present, the chances of seeing the same happening are much bigger due to WWE's long-term planning. As reported by wwfoldschool.com, Kofi Kingston could very well become the new WWE Champion at Wrestlemania 35. His title run is expected to run through the summer of 2019 which means WWE is not going to portray this win as a fluke one.

WWE is going to Saudi Arabia to deliver a post-Wrestlemania PPV probably in June. (It's been postponed from May 3rd) Daniel Bryan has denied working in Saudi Arabia for the second time in a row which forced the creative team to come up with the idea of crowning a new prime champion from the blue brand. It looks like the most 'over' male superstar of the active roster will be fortunate enough to be the man.

The additional reason for making Kofi Kingston the WWE Champion is to reincarnate a new feud on Smackdown from a decade ago,

"We noted last year via The Dirty Sheets that Vince McMahon is interested in having Randy Orton hold the WWE Championship when SmackDown moves to FOX later this year because Vince thinks Orton has a great look and he’ll be the perfect man to represent the company in front of a bigger audience on FOX."

We should note that Randy Orton is the name who blocked Kofi Kingston's WWE push around 2008-09 and go on to headline Wrestlemania for multiple years in a row. Now Kofi might come back like a Phoenix bird, rising from the ashes to get some retribution on the Apex Predator of the WWE.