Paige suspended for another 60 days by WWE

By Raja

Bengaluru, Oct 11: Paige had a horrible 2016, so far and it's far from over. WWE's strictness around the wellness policy continues and the young lady from Britain, fell victim, once again.

This time, she is suspended by the company for a long span of 60 days, effective immediately from the announcement.

Paige (courtesy WWE.com)
Paige (courtesy WWE.com)

WWE.com posted the following the below to let us know about the suspension that Paige is facing for the second time in her career.

“WWE has suspended Saraya-Jade Bevis (Paige) for 60 days effective immediately, for her second violation of the company's talent wellness policy."

On August 17th, in Paige's 24th birthday, WWE decided to suspend both Paige and his boyfriend, Del Rio for 30 days. This marked the second time that she is violating WWE's wellness policy and hence his suspension span is 60 days, this time.

Paige took no time to respond by protesting WWE's decision. This is not the first time that WWE superstars are being vocal about their suspension. Prior to this incident, Adam Rose or Eva Marie has done the same.

Paige, as of now, is enjoying a stable relationship with Del Rio. But, after the Mexican Aristocrat is gone from WWE, it is speculated that Paige might not continue with the company, too. Now, that this incident has taken place, the day of Paige's departure might not be so far. We should also keep in mind that a third-time policy violation by Paige will terminate her contract with WWE without any further notice.

Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2016, 14:36 [IST]
