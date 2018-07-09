Potential main event match for WWE Extreme Rules PPV 2018

There will be a historic women's match on the card. Alexa Bliss will defend her WWE Raw women's championship against Nia Jax in an Extreme Rules match. This is the first time ever two women are participating in a championship match under extreme rules.

Plus, Ronda Rousey will be at ringside during this contest to give an advantage to the challenger. However, it looks like WWE Creative do not want to make this match the main event of Extreme Rules. Rather, the number one contender's match for the Universal Championship is expected to steal the spotlight this weekend at the Extreme Rules PPV, according to a recent report.

It means that Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley will be contested as the very last of the match card on July 15th. One of these two men will end the night as the next challenger for none other than Brock Lesnar. The fact that we have never seen these two locking horns against each other will help to portray this one as a solid main event contest.

Plus, WWE has tried pushing this feud to a big extent from the past several weeks which is yet another reason for this one being the potential main event contest. Meanwhile, the Extreme Rules women’s title match or the Ironman match between Rollins and Ziggler can also be a good replacement if the plans change by chance.

This is how the current match card of the Extreme Rules PPV event looks like,

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles vs. Rusev

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B-Team

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Carmella vs. Asuka

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No

30 Minute Iron Man Match For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

United States Championship Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Other Matches

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin is the latest inclusion to the match card. The first-ever Universal Champion has had a fallout with the Constable of the show for the past couple of weeks. So WWE host Cathy Kelley announced that this match has been made official for the Extreme Rules PPV event.

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman in a steel cage match are the two matches that are yet to be made official on WWE Raw. Hopefully, this would happen on the go-home episode for the PPV event, tonight.