Potential opponent for Roman Reigns on next week’s WWE Raw

It is one of the authority figures of WWE Raw that will take on him, according to the reports. Constable Corbin is the one who is expected to Reigns' opponent. The rumours started to do the rounds about a potential match or feud after what transpired earlier this week on Raw.

Corbin was in a matchup against Finn Balor. Balor is a premier athlete in the red brand whom Constable Corbin defeated via a clean pin. We could have barely imagined the win came without any interference or cheating. This is an indication that he is set for a push and the same was hinted when Stephanie McMahon personally appointed Corbin as the Constable of the show.

Later that night, Corbin laughed at Roman Reigns while he escorted him out of the arena. In reply, he received a big punch in the mouth from the Big Dog. The reason for the same was discussed in a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, where Dave Meltzer confirmed that it indicates an upcoming push for him.

Furthermore, the win against Balor was just a 'setup'. This gave Corbin the momentum that he needs to face the contender for the Universal Championship and facing the poster boy of the company might be the only way that the former Money in the Bank briefcase holder can become relevant in the WWE Raw roster.

Check out the quotes from the source, (transcription by SportsKeeda.com)

“Well, this is a setup. I think this is pretty clear from watching the show…It looked to me like they’re going to do a TV match with Roman Reigns beating Baron Corbin. You know, maybe next week or the week after.”

“So, to do that, they wanted to heat up Corbin. And Finn Balor was the “setup guy”…Baron Corbin is probably going to be wrestling Roman Reigns. So, this one makes sense.”

As you can see, chances are high that Constable Corbin vs. Roman Reigns might turn out to be the main event match for next episode of the flagship show. Or else, there are also chances that Corbin might challenge him for the Universal Championship at a later point. It is almost confirmed that Reigns will come out of Summerslam with the title around his waist.