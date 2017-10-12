Potential schedule of Samoa Joe following his return from injury

Bengaluru, October 12: Samoa Joe was part of the Universal Championship picture for the better part of the summer. He received a singles opportunity for the title against Brock Lesnar as well as featured in the fatal-4-way main event of Summerslam that was one of a kind.

Although he failed to capitalize on both of those opportunities, there's no denying that he was able to establish himself as a force to reckon with in the main roster. Going forward, he was about to go into a bigger feud with the franchise player of the company, John Cena.

In case you have forgotten, the night where Cena returned to the flagship show, he had a confrontation with Samoa Joe at that night. This was the beginning of a dream feud on WWE Raw. The bookings from the WWE live events also suggested the same.

However, things took a drastic change after Joe suffered a serious injury just days after. He competed in a match against John Cena in Kansas City and picked up a knee concussion. That sidelined him from the show and the Cena vs. Reigns feud kicked off, all of a sudden.

Now, the initial rumors have suggested that the two-time NXT Champion will have to be on a hiatus for six weeks due to this injury. The speculations kept on continuing regarding when we can expect him back on Raw.

According to Dave Meltzer, the Samoan Submission machine is going to make his return later in the month of October.

The Raw-exclusive PPV, TLC: Tables, Ladder and Chairs is scheduled to take place on October 22nd. He might make a surprise appearance on that show or choose to come back in time to work at the Survivor Series PPV.

Samoa Joe has established his image in the WWE as a reckless force, he should be included in the championship picture on return. If the slot remains occupied and John Cena is available then there's a good chance that we witness the much-anticipated feud in the month of November, as well.