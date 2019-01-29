Prime title matches official for WWE Wrestlemania 35

Last night on Raw, Seth Rollins was forced make his choice of opponent by Triple H before the end of the show and Rollins did exactly that when he picked Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar, meanwhile reminded Rollins that he still rules the flagship show and will not show mercy to anyone that crosses his path. He destroyed the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble winner to end last night’s show with not one but six F-5s. This might put the well-being of the challenger in jeopardy as we move forward to the biggest event of the year.

Since the challenger was not in the state of confirming the Wrestlemania match, WWE.com did it on his behalf with the following statement,

“After outlasting 29 other Superstars to emerge victorious in the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Seth Rollins has chosen to challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. Find out who will reign supreme at WrestleMania, streaming live on Sunday, April 7, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!”

Another much-anticipated matchup was confirmed last night on Raw for the Raw women’s championship at Wrestlemania 35. Becky Lynch earned the rights to challenge a title-holder of her choice by winning the women’s Royal Rumble match. So she did not waste any time and showed up on the flagship show to go face-to-face with Ronda Rousey.

The challenge was laid down and accepted right away in the middle of the ring. Ronda Rousey ended the promo segment gloating about her accomplishments in both the MMA and sports-entertainment industry. And later added It will be a pleasure to destroy Lynch at the biggest event of the year.

Originally, this bout was planned for Survivor Series, but didn't happen due to an injury suffered by Becky Lynch. This time WWE.com has already started teasing the first-ever loss for 'the baddest woman on the planet’ with confirmation of the match at Wrestlemania with the following statement,

“Will The Man hand Ronda her first-ever singles loss in WWE at WrestleMania 35? Or, will The Baddest Woman on The Planet add yet another incredible milestone to her already indelible legacy by defeating The Irish Lass Kicker? Find out when WrestleMania 35 streams live on the award-winning WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT on Sunday, April 7!”