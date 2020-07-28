Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre WWE Title match official for Summerslam 2020

The Legend Killer is now focused on becoming the WWE Champion again as he demanded a title shot from the champion at the second biggest pay-per-view event of WWE calendar.

Last night's episode of Raw opened with Orton, who came down to the ring to cut a promo. He stressed on the fact that how he's been a part of factions like Legacy, The Authority, Evolution, and put out the greats of the business - WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and The Rock, among others. While he continued to boast more on about his success, The Viper felt that there was a void.

The Apex Predator knows that he needs and desires to become a WWE Champion again. That means he's got to bring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre into the conversation who made an impressive comeback from the "Chosen One" days.

But now the problem is that Drew possesses what Orton wants. So he wants to take it away from him via a WWE Title shot at SummerSlam. He will hit the RKO on Drew to take the title, and he'd never see it coming.

Randy Orton lived up to his promise, later the night on Raw once the non-title match between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler was over. McIntyre picked an Extreme Rules stipulation for both of them and Claymore-ed his way to another dominant win. Orton hit the scene just after the match was over, and planted McIntyre with an 'RKO outta nowhere.'

Following the altercation, Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre was made official for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2020, as per the latest announcement by the promotion. This bout has been rumoured for the biggest party of the summer, for weeks. Now the feud has officially kicked off and would escalate for weeks to follow.

The 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on August 23 from an undisclosed location. On a related note, the second match for the pay-per-view was also made official during last night's Raw. The event will see RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defending against Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega standing in their corner.

The team of Garza and Andrade became the new number-one contenders by winning a Triple Threat over The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) and the team of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet. The new contenders are back on the same page ahead of SummerSlam after losing a non-title match against the champions, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on last week's RAW.