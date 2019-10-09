Details on WWE’s deal with Cain Velasquez and his debut match

However, a surprise was waiting for the Beast Incarnate once the match was over as former UFC champion Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut alongside Rey Mysterio. This incurred a massive brawl between Lesnar and Velasquez to be one of the main reasons why SmackDown gained huge viewership.

The storyline featuring Cain Velasquez portrays him as the savior of Rey Mysterio and his family. Earlier, Lesnar appeared on the season premiere of Monday Night Raw to attack Mysterio and his son, Dominick.

Recent reports from multiple sources confirmed that the seeds of a blockbuster match were planted through this segment. Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez for the WWE Championship will now be announced for the Crown Jewel PPV event set for October 31.

This leads us to speculate on why WWE has signed Velasquez to a potential contract. The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio gave some more insight into the deal between the two parties. The former MMA competitor has indeed signed a contract with the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world.

Cain already performed in the AAA promotion as a masked superstar. WWE did not want this as they presented him as a bonafide former UFC Heavyweight Champion who has all the tools to beat Brock Lesnar. Here’s more on the backstage news on Cain via wrestlingINC.com,

“Reportedly, the deal between the two sides had some "snags," including WWE pulling the deal off the table after being unhappy that word of Cain signing with WWE came out early. Apparently, the deal was initially pulled on Monday before RAW started.

Dave Meltzer added that, Cain said he wasn't signed with WWE yet in his interview with ESPN. Meltzer also said that he was told by WWE that Cain was indeed signed, and said it made sense as WWE wouldn't run an angle to this magnitude if they didn't already have the former UFC Champion locked up. Velasquez had also reportedly been in talks with AEW and NJPW.”

For those who are unaware, Cain Velasquez already possesses a win over Brock Lesnar for the UFC Heavyweight Championship back in 2010. Now the bout would be reincarnated inside the squared circle where Lesnar gets a shot at sweet redemption. As for Cain, he has reportedly informed the UFC officials of withdrawing from the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool to confirm that he has retired from MMA.