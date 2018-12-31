Revealed: Favorite to win WWE Royal Rumble 2019

At this time, a source has come up with some spoilers about the main event match of the night. SkyBet has revealed the three favorite superstars to win this year's Royal Rumble match. Currently, the former WWE Raw tag team champion, Drew McIntyre tops the list. It is evident as WWE creative team considers him as the next big thing.

Here are the betting odds for Royal Rumble 2019 winner,

– Drew McIntyre 2/1

– Braun Strowman 3/1

– The Miz 7/2

We should mention that Seth Rollins has also been added to the list. He has fair chance to win Royal Rumble and then challenge Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania for the Universal Championship.

The Rock was the original favorite to win the next edition of Royal Rumble. But WWE has not been able to lock him in with a bound contract. This is why he is out of the race, for now. However, the People's Champ is still a favorite to feature in Wrestlemania 35 main event.

The same source also revealed the three most likely marquee matches from the extravaganza. The Rock still ranks the highest to become the challenger for the Universal Championship. Here are the odds for Wrestlemania main event,

– Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock (3/1)

– Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (3/1)

– The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (5/1)

– Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz (6/1)

Brock Lesnar's Wrestlemania does depend on the availability of The Rock. He has not said yes to the show as stated earlier. If the same situation prevails then WWE has to prepare someone like Braun Strowman or Seth Rollins to go up against him. This is why Strowman is the second favorite to win the Royal Rumble 2019 match.

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair part II is bound to happen as it ended at Survivor Series without producing any outcome. But the question is, will it happen at Wrestlemania? The fans do want to see the rematch between Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch, too. So only time will tell which one of these two matches get the preference.

Shawn Michaels coming back to Wrestlemania seems likely as he was the main reason that The Undertaker lost two straight matches this year. So a rematch between the two seems to be on the cards for the biggest stage. The Miz is also part of the conversation now due to his potential face-turn. If AJ Styles decides to leave the WWE then he might get a sure-shot WWE Championship opportunity at Wrestlemania 35.