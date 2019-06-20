Revealed: Future plans for Goldberg in WWE

Goldberg knocked himself out to force a number of botches during the match which ended in a devastating way. The Undertaker was forced to finish the match with perhaps the worst looking chokeslam of all-time as his opponent was out cold. This had sent the pro-wrestling community into a frenzy as the fans began to claim that the former WCW franchise should go into immediate retirement.

However, the Dirty Sheets reported that WWE brought Goldberg back as he was in talks with All Elite Wrestling. He reportedly signed a deal for at least three matches for an amount of $6 million dollars. Two options were primarily sketched for The Myth which is still intact. Apparently, the creative team want to book a match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg.

The same source revealed that Goldberg agreed to work three consecutive WWE PPVs in Saudi Arabia. He would have teamed up with Roman Reigns at the next PPV event in the middle-east country to take on the team of the “Best In The World” Shane McMahon and a partner of his choice. This could set up the groundworks for a one-on-one match between Goldberg and Reigns during the May/June 2020 Saudi Arabia PPV.

Also, three matches were already planned between The Undertaker & Goldberg in 2019. After Super ShowDown, they could lock horns at Summerslam 2019, then at Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in October. There is no guarantee if these plans are still on the table after what transpired at Super ShowDown.

Speculations have been out that Goldberg picked up a concussion at Saudi Arabia show and that may not allow him to wrestle again. Plus, the fan backlash against the legend is also a reason the company should let him stay in retirement. But WWE is well known for calling out the legends whenever the big PPVs arrive in the calendar. So you never know when Vince McMahon will bring him back as the above-mentioned plans could still be in the pipeline.

Plus, Goldberg never admitted that Super ShowDown failure will make him take a permanent hiatus. Rather, he issued an apology and hinted that he is ready to re-write the history book with another stellar performance in the future. So he should soon be asking 'Who's Next?'. Here's a look at the detailed report issued by The Dirty Sheets regarding the former WCW franchise player,

“You’d think the plans would be done after that match at SSD, however, you would’ve noticed that Goldberg didn’t retire or say he was done after it. In fact, he indicated the exact opposite! He only spoke about retiring the pre-match head-butt ritual, meaning he fully intends to see more action in the future.

"It’s also worth noting that WWE mainly bought back Bill because he was talking to AEW. So you’d assume that whatever they agreed with him, would be solidly locked in.

"So while Taker may refuse to work with him again, he’s either gonna work with someone else or get paid millions to sit on his a$$ and not go elsewhere- much like he did from 2001 to 2003.”