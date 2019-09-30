Revealed: Why Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston will lose respective WWE titles?

On the other hand, Kofi’s title win was a long 11-year story to the top of the food chain. Both have been two fighting babyface champions on the respective WWE shows. But the Cinderella story may soon come to an end, soon, as per the recent reports. Kofi Kingston will lose the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar on the October 4th edition of SmackDown on FOX and Seth Rollins will drop the Universal Championship to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Hell In A Cell 2019.

The WWE creative team has decided to take away the belts from the current champions within a gap of just two days and they have proper reasons while doing it. According to The Dirty Sheets, officials have given up on the current champions’ title reigns as they don’t consider Kofi & Seth’s Title reigns as fruitful since none of them has succeeded to 'break into the top 5 merchandise sellers list.’ Here are the five top 'merch-movers’ of the current roster,

1. Roman Reigns

2. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

3. Becky Lynch

4. John Cena

5. AJ Styles

The source mentioned that both the champions failed to pull decent attendance during their time as champions which also acted as a key role for them to drop the belts. Kofi Kingston losing the title in SmackDown’s debut on FOX was a long-term goal as Brock Lesnar will take things over. But the decision of pulling an end to Rollins’ Title was an 11th-hour plan courtesy of Wyatt’s Fiend gimmick which has been a super-hit among the audience. Check out the original plan for the two champions as revealed by wwfoldchool.com,

“The original plan for the Kofi-Brock feud was for Brock to tease a Money In The Bank cash-in on Rollins for months, but eventually cash-in on Kofi on SmackDown’s debut on FOX and win the Title. However, Vince McMahon felt WWE desperately needed a big match for SummerSlam 2019, so they pulled the trigger on Brock’s MITB cash-in at Extreme Rules and this led to Lesnar vs. Rollins in the main event of SummerSlam.”

It has also been mentioned that WWE originally wanted to have a match between Seth Rollins and The Fiend at Wrestlemania 36. But it has now been preponed to Hell in a Cell. A similar change happened with Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston which was converted into a match for FOX’s Smackdown premiere episode.