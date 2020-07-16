Revealed: WWE Title match outcome and stipulation at Extreme Rules 2020

This rivalry had organic storytelling where Ziggler claimed to owe everything that McIntyre possesses today because he was the one to introduce the Scottish Psychopath on the Monday Night Raw roster, two years ago. He is desperate to get out of his mediocrity by winning the biggest title at the expense of his former disciple.

McIntyre, on the other hand, has been hell-bent on staying true to his promise of being the strongest WWE champion of thus generation after slaying the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 36.

WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Match card, date, start time and where to watch

He's desperate to solidify a legacy that could help him in the future even when he won't have the belt around his waist. But he doesn't have to be worried to drop the belt within just three days.

As always Sky Bet has revealed the betting odds for the big matches set for Extreme Rules PPV including Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship. It shows that the reigning champion is the absolute 1/20 favorite to retain his belt whereas the challenger is a distant underdog with 8/1 odds to his name.

It should be noted that Dolph Ziggler got the opportunity to pick the stipulation of the title match which he won't reveal until the match begins. He also promised in a promo on this week's Raw that the stipulation will be something that we have 'Never Seen Before' that keeps the situation interesting as well as gives him the upper-hand.

However, it seems like, WWE marketing team couldn't hide the stipulation from the eyes of social media. It might turn out to be a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match, as per an advertisement on Facebook that was doing around on the internet.

In the recent past, there've been occasions when WWE put out these false advertisements to keep the fans engaged in their PPV matches and this poster could be the same kind of trick. In the end, it might not turn out to be a TLC match because we haven't received any such indications during the build-up.

Whatever stipulation Ziggler may pick, he’s not coming out with the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules as Drew McIntyre is destined to feature in the main event of SummerSlam 2020, being the top babyface of the Raw roster. He was rumoured to be in a rematch with Brock Lesnar on this show but in changed circumstances, he may end up facing Randy Orton in a much-anticipated bout.