WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Match card, date, start time and where to watch

The upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view was originally scheduled to take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, but the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the palns. And just like most of WWE's other shows since mid-March, the event was moved to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The twelfth event under the Extreme Rules chronology, and the first to have an altered title, will folow up on WrestleMania 36 and Money in the Bank with an unique cinematic matchup featuring the two scary personas on the roster.

While, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman head back to their roots for a non-title bout in the Wyatt Swamp, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins take their rivalry to the next level with an Eye for an Eye match.

Apart from those two unique non-title matchups, the WWE Championship, US Championship, Raw Women's Chmapionship and SmackDown Women's Championship have already been announced by the promotion.

Meanwhile, there could be more additions in the coming days with Randy Orton vs Big Show, tag title fights a rumoured possibility for the card this weekend. And all will be made clear by Friday (July 17), when the pay-per-view's go-home edition of SmackDown airs from the PC in Orlando, Florida.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Extreme Rules 2020:

Date: Sunday, July 19th, 2020

Time: July 19th 2020 at 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET | 12 AM BST, 4:30 AM IST (Monday July 20th 2020)

Where to watch WWE Extreme Rules 2020?

The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event across all streaming devices through the official App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

You can also watch the WWE Extreme Rules 2020 on TV on Monday, July 20th 2020 at 4:30 AM IST EXCLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels.

Live Stream: Sony LIV

Match Card announced so far

• Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

• WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

• RAW Women's Championship Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

• SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

• Eye For An Eye Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

• US Tilte Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP